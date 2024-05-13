KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Las Vegas’ Popular Southern Highlands Neighborhood

Cameron Heights offers personalized, spacious, new homes with planned community amenities, priced from the low $400,000s









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Cameron Heights, located in Las Vegas’ highly desirable Southern Highlands neighborhood. The new homes at Cameron Heights are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The three-story floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Homeowners will also appreciate Cameron Heights’ planned community amenities, which include parks, open space, picnic areas and a children’s playground.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Las Vegas homebuyers this spacious new collection of floor plans in a prime Southern Highlands location,” said Aaron Hirschi, Regional General Manager of KB Home. “Buyers will appreciate Cameron Heights’ planned on-site amenities, which include parks, open space, picnic areas and a children’s playground. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Cameron Heights is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located just east of South Decatur Road at the corner of West Frias Avenue and Cameron Street, providing easy access to Highway 160, Interstate 15 and Interstate 215 as well as the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Cameron Heights is only minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Town Square and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The new community is also close to Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Cameron Heights sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

