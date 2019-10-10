KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Prime Northwest Tucson, Arizona

Wildflower Reserve offers personalized, spacious, new, single-story homes with stunning views and planned on-site amenities, priced from the mid $300,000s.









TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its newest community, Wildflower Reserve, in highly desirable Northwest Tucson, Arizona. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Wildflower Reserve’s one-story homes offer up to four bedrooms and two baths. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s stunning views as well as the planned on-site amenities, including a walking path, ramada and open space with turfgrass.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Tucson-area homebuyers spacious, new, single-story homes in a desirable neighborhood with planned amenities,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “Homebuyers will also appreciate Wildflower Reserve’s stunning mountain views and proximity to family friendly attractions and outdoor recreation. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Wildflower Reserve is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is located east of North Oracle Road at the corner of East Golder Ranch Drive and North Primrose Peak Trail, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employers, including Honeywell, Roche Tissue Diagnostics and Oro Valley Hospital. Wildflower Reserve is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Golder Ranch Commercial Center and Oro Valley Marketplace. Homeowners will appreciate the proximity to outdoor recreation, including The Preserve Golf Club, Oro Valley Aquatic Center and hiking, biking and camping at Catalina State Park.

The Wildflower Reserve sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $300,000s.

