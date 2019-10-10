KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Situated Within the Highly Desirable Glen Loma Ranch Master Plan in Gilroy, California

Palomino Villas and Estates at Glen Loma Ranch offer personalized, spacious, new homes with stunning views and community amenities, priced from the low $900,000s.









GILROY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Palomino Villas and Palomino Estates at Glen Loma Ranch in highly desirable Gilroy, California. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The two-story homes at Palomino Villas and Palomino Estates at Glen Loma Ranch offer up to five bedrooms and three baths. The new homes are nestled in the beautiful Gilroy foothills and offer stunning mountain views. Homeowners will also appreciate the community amenities and being walking distance to schools.

Glen Loma Ranch is a beautiful, master-planned community with over 150 acres of open space that includes woodlands, natural canyons, streams and wildlife corridors that have been preserved as a permanent refuge for residents. When completed, Glen Loma Ranch will feature pedestrian and bicycle friendly trails linking the communities to two parks, numerous gathering places and local schools.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Bay Area homebuyers spacious, new, two-story homes within the exquisite Glen Loma Ranch master plan,” said Kevin Kimball, President of KB Home’s South Bay division. “Homebuyers will appreciate Palomino Villas and Estates’ stunning mountain views and beautiful natural amenities. The new communities are also close to schools and outdoor recreation and only a short drive to Silicon Valley’s major employers. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Palomino Villas and Estates at Glen Loma Ranch are situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new communities are located just east of Santa Teresa Boulevard at the corner of Lico Drive and Siderits Way, providing easy access to U.S. Highway 101, the Gilroy Caltrain® station, Silicon Valley’s major employment centers and San Jose Mineta International Airport. Homeowners will also appreciate the proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment in historic downtown Gilroy as well as at Gilroy Premium Outlets®. The new communities are also just a short drive to local wineries and popular outdoor recreation at Gilroy Gardens, Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz and Pinnacles National Park.

The Palomino Villas and Estates at Glen Loma Ranch sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $900,000s and low $1 million, respectively.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 47 markets, have built over 680,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



clemessurier@kbhome.com