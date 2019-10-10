Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Intention to Diversify and Expand its Production Base

Ann Arbor, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2024) – Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces today that it is pursuing a possible business expansion into Cambodia to support the rapid growth and diversification of its recombinant spider silk production.

The Company’s founder and CEO, Kim Thompson, together with a joint team from Kraig Labs and Prodigy Textiles, recently surveyed potential production locations in Cambodia. During the survey the team identified areas of the country which would be suitable for production. An added draw to Cambodia is its proximity to existing Kraig Labs operations, its business-friendly environment, and specific opportunities identified by the team.

With the overwhelming success of the Company’s spring production trials and the rapid expansion of production planned for this year, management is working to add additional potential capacity and diversify its production base.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

“Cambodia would be a strong complement to our expanding production operations,” said Thompson. “Diversification and expansion of our operations has been a core element of our business model. With the success of the spring production trials, we are now in a position to activate this next expansion stage.”

Production at the Company’s existing facilities is expected to continue to increase exponentially over the next two quarters, with the target of one metric ton before year’s end. Thompson and Dr. Nirmal Kumar will continue to closely monitor each stage of expansion to ensure the Company continues to build on the successes of the spring trials.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208912

Related Stories

Mint Notified CTO Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission 2023 Annual Financial Statements and Associated MD&A and First Quarter Interim Financial Statements and Associated MD&A to Be Filed by June 30, 2024

Sphere 3D Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Resverlogix Announces Two-Year Extension of Debenture and Elimination of Conversion Privileges

Kovo Announces Q4 and Annual Results

Ciscom Reports Steady Financial Growth in First Quarter of 2024

CyberCatch Launches Unique AI-Enabled SaaS Solution for Organizations in EU to Comply with EU NIS2 Directive and EU AI Act and Avoid Severe Non-Compliance Penalties

You may have missed

Mint Notified CTO Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission 2023 Annual Financial Statements and Associated MD&A and First Quarter Interim Financial Statements and Associated MD&A to Be Filed by June 30, 2024

Sphere 3D Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Resverlogix Announces Two-Year Extension of Debenture and Elimination of Conversion Privileges

Kovo Announces Q4 and Annual Results

Ciscom Reports Steady Financial Growth in First Quarter of 2024

error: Content is protected !!