Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Prepares to Accelerate Production Launch following Spring Trials Success

Ann Arbor, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2024) – Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces today that it has completed its analysis of its spring spider silk production trials. Kraig Labs is rapidly integrating lessons learned from the production trials to establish a strong foundation for production expansion in 2024.

The Company identified key input parameters in five specific aspects of its production operations that contributed to the exceptional results in the spring trials. Through the identification and close monitoring of these inputs, Kraig Labs expects that it will be able to sustain its projected growth trajectory, targeting metric ton levels of spider silk production in 2024.

These process enhancements range from major advancements in our silkworm genetics introduced in Q1, to minor modifications in feeding cycles, feedstock selection, and facility layout. When combined, these process improvements resulted in the largest, strongest, and most robust silkworms and recombinant spider silk cocoons that Kraig Labs has ever produced.

While the details of these operational advancements will remain the Company’s trade secrets, these enhancements broadly fall into five unique categories: nutrition, climate, genetic, staffing, and rearing conditions. Kraig Labs made significant advancements in each of these areas during the spring trials under the guidance of celebrated sericulture expert, Dr. Nirmal Kumar.

“The amazing successes of the spring production trials demonstrate that we have unlocked the key to metric ton level spider silk production,” said Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. “Our team is ready. Our silkworm genetics are ready. Now is the time to build out the production capacity and scale our operations to meet the demand for spider silk.”

With these operational improvements in place, the Company has elected to accelerate its launch of larger-scale operations and accelerate its production schedule. The next generation of BAM-1 spider silk hybrids are now prepared for launch nearly a full month ahead of schedule. Kraig Labs will continue to keep its shareholders updated as the BAM-1 hybrid production expansion continues and the Company brings additional production capacity online.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

