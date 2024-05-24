Legend Power Systems Reports Q2 F2024 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for May 24, 2024 at 11am EST

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2024) – Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) (“Legend Power” or the “Company“), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“Q2 F2024“). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q2 F2024 financial results tomorrow at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q2 F2024 Highlights

Revenue of $124 thousand versus $74 thousand in Q2 F2023

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $811 thousand versus a $1.04 million loss in Q2 F2023

Net loss of $907 thousand versus a $1.19 million loss in Q2 F2023

Cash of $515 thousand, no debt, and $1.9 million in working capital at March 31, 2024

Subsequent to quarter end, received over $750 thousand in deposits on signed sales orders

“We are very excited to have closed on some large deals this quarter, including a double-digit landmark deal with a prominent commercial real estate owner/operator,” said Randy Buchamer, Legend Power Systems CEO. “As we work to close additional deals, our pipeline continues to grow. We continue to manage our cash carefully and expect that with deposits and working capital we are funded into fiscal 2025. that will help with working capital going forward. I look forward to being able to update investors as additional deals are finalized in the coming quarters.”

Q2 F2024 Operational Highlights

The first unit shipped to the US Federal Government, to the Department of Homeland Security, and is expected to be installed in the next couple months. The Green Proving Ground program for the United States General Services Administration, which operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings is proceeding well. A second unit will be commissioned and shipped in the coming months. The Company continues to build upon key milestones achieved in the prior year, the deployment and evaluation schedule continues to progress.

Progress continues with the City of New York’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) IDEA program. The City of New York has closed its first round of bids for school projects, which includes the SmartGATE solution in the specification and the award is expected to result in bookings in the near future.

The pipeline remains very strong with opportunities into government and commercial real estate including residential, hospitality, big box retail and commercial office. Currently Legend Power Systems is engaged in active sales processes with several of the top firms in the Commercial Real Estate space, with large building portfolios.

Q2 F2024 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue 123,678 74,006 67% 125,226 476,669 (74)% Cost of sales 66,907 78,865 (15)% 89,571 380,817 (76)% Gross margin1 56,771 (4,859) 35,655 95,852 Gross margin %1 46% (7)% 28% 20% Operating expenses 968,239 1,188,409 (19)% 2,037,827 2,301,405 (11)% Other income (expense) 4,310 5,177 (17)% 13,524 11,948 13% Net loss (907,158) (1,188,091) (24)% (1,988,648) (2,193,605) (9)% Adjusted EBITDA2 (811,146) (1,035,944) (22)% (1,782,819) (1,885,520) (5)%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $123,678 compared with $74,006 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in revenue during Q2 of fiscal 2024 was primarily due to an increase in the number of SmartGATE units delivered during the period.

Gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $56,771, compared with negative $4,859 in same quarter of fiscal 2023. Negative margins in Q2 of fiscal 2023 was due to inventory count adjustments, as well as additional costs incurred to replace and repair a unit damaged, which the Company is recovering from the service provider against future services.

The Company’s operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $986,239, down from $1,188,409 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The primary cause for the decrease was lower salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was negative $811,146, compared with negative $1,035,944 in same quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $907,158, compared with a net loss of $1,188,091 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Increase in gross margins and decreased operating costs in Q2 of fiscal 2024 compared with the same quarter of fiscal 2023 resulted in a lower net loss.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Friday, May 24, 2024

TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT)

WEBINAR: Legend Power Q2 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Investor Webinar (via Zoom)



REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power’s proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power’s unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

