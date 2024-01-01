Major Prime Contractor Selects Crystal Group for CSfC Enablement Program

HIAWATHA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Crystal—Crystal Group, Inc., a trusted designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance edge compute solutions, secured a multimillion-dollar contract with a major defense contractor to deliver rugged, cybersecurity-enabled, Crystal Group solutions for deployment in advanced radar systems used by the United States Army.









Crystal Group rugged servers will be deployed in radar systems used to detect incoming missile and artillery attacks, as well as attacks from hypersonic weapons. These radar systems are essential to the protection and safety of U.S. soldiers and civilians around the world.

Crystal Group was selected due to their proven history of reliability, quality, and customer support as the existing provider of rugged computing hardware on other portions of the program. When lives are on the line, reliability is paramount, and Crystal Group’s rugged product line is the most trusted available in the market.

“Winning this program represents so much more than just a win, it is a renewed pledge to Crystal Group and proves to our employee-owners that their relentless commitment to our customers does not go unnoticed,” said Lindsay Palma, program manager at Crystal Group. “We understand the importance of mission success for the end-user and are ecstatic to grow Crystal Group’s presence on this program that is protecting our warfighters each and every day.”

For this program, Crystal Group is supplying a network attached storage unit, equipped with Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program capabilities, enabling encrypted data transmission in edge environments. Crystal Group’s advanced engineering team developed this custom cybersecurity-optimized solution that meets all requirements.

“Our participation in this program unlocks a new realm of opportunity for our customers’ cybersecurity challenges and enables them to pair our proven agile engineering development with industry-leading data protection,” said Chad Hutchinson, Vice President, Engineering at Crystal Group.

The ground-based radar systems are deployed at the tactical edge where environmental and electromagnetic concerns are significant, posing numerous challenges for traditional compute hardware. By utilizing Crystal Group’s rugged solutions, those concerns are met with tried-and-true ruggedization techniques that enable reliability in some of the most remote environments.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance, rugged compute solutions for defense, government, and industrial markets. Founded in 1987, this small, employee-owned business specializes in the design, customization, build and testing of rugged servers, embedded computers, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Their integrated solutions meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, to bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. All products are manufactured in the company’s U.S. facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D standards and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty.

©2024 Crystal Group, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

Contacts

Ellie Gretter



Email: ellie.gretter@crystalrugged.com

Phone: 319.378.1636 ext. 298