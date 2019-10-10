MD Revolution CIO Dr. Jean Balgrosky Recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review 2024 “Women in Health IT to know” List

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MD Revolution’s longtime Chief Information Officer, Jean Balgrosky, PhD, was named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of over 141 “Women in Health IT to know” alongside luminaries such as Judy Faulkner, Founder and CEO of Epic Systems, Sherry de Cuba, Chief Compliance and Culture Officer at Greenway Health, and Tiffani Misencik, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health.









A pioneer in healthcare data and technology, Dr. Balgrosky has led the development of MD Revolution’s patented remote care platform which combines a holistic patient experience with clinician visibility to enable next generation connected healthcare in the home. A long-time healthcare innovator, Balgrosky set out to create a care platform that could dynamically adapt to any chronic condition, integrate with EHR systems and provide a patient–clinician connection 24/7/365.

Today, Jean is CIO, member of the Board of Directors at MD Revolution, and Partner at Bootstrap Venture Fund where she has overseen investments in more than 20 early-stage companies. Additionally, Dr. Balgrosky teaches Health Information Systems and Technology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Health Policy & Management Department and serves on the UCLA FSPH’s Board of Advisors.

“Jean’s leadership has shaped our connected care vision,” said MD Revolution CEO Kyle Williams. “From leading our efforts to integrate with EHRs, devices and healthcare analytics to advancing AI models, Jean’s wide-ranging expertise continues to improve care for patients.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to Becker’s and MD Revolution for this recognition,” said Dr. Balgrosky. “Technology innovation continues to provide more opportunities to improve the health of patients in the setting of their choice – at home. I am proud of our talented, future-focused team who work to help patients live longer, healthier lives.”

Dr. Balgrosky was recognized by The Healthcare Technology Report as 2022’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Consumer Health Technology. UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health presented Dr. Balgrosky with the 2023 Ira Albert Service Award. MD Revolution has been named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America for three straight years during her time as CIO with the company.

MD Revolution recently announced a partnership with Dexcom to integrate their industry-leading continuous glucose monitoring systems with MD Revolution’s remote care management platform.

About MD Revolution

MD Revolution is transforming patient care through its remote care management platform that seamlessly integrates with an ecosystem of EHRs, data partners, and devices to power comprehensive remote care for large practices, health systems and healthcare organizations. MD Revolution offers software as a service or as an end-to-end program, including a clinical care team to manage remote care as an extension of the practice. MD Revolution powers programs for Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Transitional Care Management, Annual Wellness Visits, and more. Learn more at https://mdrevolution.com/.

