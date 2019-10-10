ME2C Environmental Appoints Dr. David Mazyck as Division Director of WE2C Environmental

New Executive Role for Recognized Industry Leader Pivotal for Development of Company’s New Water treatment Technologies

Corsicana, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 15, 2024) – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) (“ME 2 C Environmental ” or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm announces the appointment of David Mazyck, Division Director of WE 2 C Environmental, a new division of ME 2 C Environmental previously announced on April 29, 2024. Effective as of May 1, 2024, Dr. Mazyck will oversee the development of WE 2 C’s novel activated carbon technologies for the removal of PFAS/PFOS (“forever chemicals”) for water treatment utilities, expected to be introduced to the market during 2025.

Stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental, “On behalf of our entire staff, we are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Mazyck and the strong leadership presence that he will provide as the Division Director of ME 2 C’s newest addition, WE 2 C Environmental. Dr. Mazyck broadens the reach of our expertise in activated carbons across multiple fields. Along with our renowned R&D team, John Pavlish and Dr. Nicholas Lentz, reinforced with Jim Trettel’s specialized skills and expertise in plant operations and engineering, Dr. Mazyck’s unparalleled and unique knowledge will guarantee our technology leadership and success in the potable water treatment market,” concluded MacPherson.

About Dr. David Mazyck

After serving in the US Army, Dr. David Mazyck completed his Ph.D. from Penn State University focusing on activated carbon and reactivation technologies with a degree in Environmental Engineering. Dr. Mazyck was a Professor of Environmental Engineering Sciences at the University of Florida (UF) for more than 20 years and held various administrative roles. His research efforts throughout his career have been supported by EPA, NASA, and DOE. He owned and operated an activated carbon company and has commercialized several activated carbons presently in use by multiple international publicly-traded and private carbon companies. Dr. Mazyck served as the Chairman of the American Water Works Association’s (AWWA) Activated Carbon standards committee for 10 years, completed a 5-year term on the AWWA Standards Committee, and served a 5-year term as a Trustee for AWWA’s Water Science and Research Division.

About ME2C® Environmental

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC), operating under the trade name of ME 2 C Environmental, is a prominent environmental technologies company focused on providing innovative technologies to promote cleaner air and water with smart business solutions. From patented and proprietary mercury emissions capture technologies for the global power industry, this unique expertise now extends to WE 2 C Environmental, a division of ME 2 C Environmental focused on PFAS/PFOS removal from potable water. Through WE 2 C Environmental, new innovative water purification technologies are under development and expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.we2cenvironmental.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company’s business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success with any patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME 2 C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME 2 C Environmental’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ME 2 C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME 2 C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209217