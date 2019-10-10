Metaguest.AI Announces March 2024 Sales Growth

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2024) – Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that monthly subscription sales and experience bookings for March 2024 was $109,562 – a 42% increase over February 2024. Metaguest earns its revenue from recurring monthly subscriptions paid by business partners which give guests staying at partner hotel properties access to their unique offerings. In addition, Metaguest receives commission revenue on experience sales booked through its partners, Tiqets International and Viator.

“Our recent sales results highlight the scalability of our business and the effectiveness of our digital concierge platform in delivering a compelling guest experience for our hotel partners,” said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. “As we continue to expand our reach and refine our services, the company is strategically poised to capture an even larger share of the market and we are excited for continued sales growth.”

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

