Metaguest’s Florida Expansion Growth Continues

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2024) – Metaguest.AI Incorporated, (CSE: METG) (“Metaguest” or the “Company”) a leading innovator in AI-driven digital concierge services, building on recent success in Miami has announced the addition of 30 new hotel partners as part of its Florida expansion in Fort Lauderdale, FL. and West Palm Beach, FL. The Metaguest portfolio of hotels in Florida has reached 60 properties and underscores the company’s vision to enhance travel experiences across Florida’s key destinations. This expansion builds on the company’s recent surge in hotel partnerships in Miami further solidifying its presence of AI concierge services in Florida.

“Our rapid growth in Florida with new partnerships in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach is demonstrating the significant value hotel operators are finding in our products,” said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. “The adoption of our AI platform aligns with the needs of hotel operators to transform the guest experience and drive guest satisfaction and revenue.”

The 30 new partnerships are a mix of luxury, premier, choice and boutique hotels and will offer Metaguest’s digital concierge services, enabling guests to explore local attractions, dining and entertainment options through personalized, AI-curated recommendations. As Metaguest continues to develop and enhance its technology, the company remains committed to being on the forefront of driving AI innovation in the hospitality sector. The recent growth highlights the growing trend of hotel operators recognizing the benefits of integrating AI services into their operations and Metaguest is poised for continued growth and expansion in key markets across the US.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

