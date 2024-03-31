MFA Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) today provided its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024:


  • MFA generated GAAP net income for the first quarter of $15.0 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted common share.
  • Distributable earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $36.1 million, or $0.35 per common share. MFA paid a regular cash dividend of $0.35 per common share on April 30, 2024.
  • GAAP book value at March 31, 2024 was $13.80 per common share. Economic book value, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $14.32 per common share.
  • Total economic return was 0.7% for the first quarter.
  • Net interest spread averaged 2.06% and net interest margin was 2.88%.
  • MFA closed the quarter with unrestricted cash of $306.3 million.

Commenting on the quarter, Craig Knutson, MFA’s CEO and President, stated: “Although our book value was modestly impacted by higher interest rates, we are pleased to report strong distributable earnings for the opening months of 2024. We acquired or originated $652 million of residential mortgage loans during the quarter with an average coupon of approximately 10%. This includes over $400 million of new business purpose loans originated by our wholly-owned subsidiary Lima One Capital. We completed one securitization during the quarter and again benefited from our $3.2 billion interest rate swap position, which generated a net positive carry of $29 million. As a result of our disciplined risk management strategies, our net interest spread and net interest margin each remained healthy at 2.06% and 2.88%, respectively.”

Mr. Knutson continued: “During the quarter, we repurchased $40 million of our convertible senior notes due in June, reducing the outstanding balance to less than $170 million. In January, we issued $115 million of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due in February 2029. Last month, we issued an additional $75 million of 9.00% senior unsecured notes due in August 2029. We continue to maintain a substantial cash position in order to protect our balance sheet from further interest rate or credit spread volatility. We believe we are well-situated to take advantage of market opportunities that may arise.”

Q1 2024 Portfolio Activity

  • Loan acquisitions were $651.8 million, including $465.4 million of funded originations of business purpose loans (including draws on Transitional loans) and $186.4 million of Non-QM loan acquisitions, bringing MFA’s residential whole loan balance to $9.1 billion.
  • Lima One funded $301.7 million of new business purpose loans with a maximum loan amount of $429.8 million. Further, $163.7 million of draws were funded on previously originated Transitional loans. Lima One generated $7.9 million of origination, servicing, and other fee income.
  • Asset dispositions included $60.6 million UPB of Non-QM loans and $110.4 million UPB of SFR loans. Inclusive of the reversal of previously recognized unrealized losses, the Company recorded a net gain of $2.0 million.
  • MFA continued to reduce its REO portfolio, selling 73 properties in the first quarter for aggregate proceeds of $24.2 million and generating $2.0 million of gains.
  • 60+ day delinquencies (measured as a percentage of UPB) for Purchased Performing Loans increased to 4.3% from 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Combined Purchased Credit Deteriorated and Purchased Non-Performing 60+ day delinquencies declined to 24.3% from 24.5% in the fourth quarter.
  • MFA completed one loan securitization during the quarter, collateralized by $192.5 million UPB of Transitional loans, bringing its securitized debt to approximately $4.8 billion.
  • MFA maintained its position in interest rate swaps at a notional amount of approximately $3.2 billion. At March 31, 2024, these swaps had a weighted average fixed pay interest rate of 1.86% and a weighted average variable receive interest rate of 5.34%.
  • MFA estimates the net effective duration of its investment portfolio at March 31, 2024 rose to 0.98 from 0.91 at December 31, 2023.
  • MFA’s Debt/Net Equity Ratio was 4.6x and recourse leverage was 1.8x at March 31, 2024.

Webcast

MFA Financial, Inc. plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com through the “Webcasts & Presentations” link on MFA’s home page. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About MFA Financial, Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is a leading specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lima One Capital, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA has distributed $4.7 billion in dividends to stockholders since its initial public offering in 1998. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

The following table presents MFA’s asset allocation as of March 31, 2024, and the first quarter 2024 yield on average interest-earning assets, average cost of funds and net interest rate spread for the various asset types.

Table 1 – Asset Allocation

At March 31, 2024

 

Purchased Performing Loans (1)

 

Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans (2)

 

Purchased Non-Performing Loans

 

Securities, at fair value

 

Real Estate Owned

 

Other,

net (3)

 

Total

(Dollars in Millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fair Value/Carrying Value

 

$

8,025

 

 

$

412

 

 

$

682

 

 

$

737

 

 

$

106

 

 

$

607

 

 

$

10,569

 

Financing Agreements with Non-mark-to-market Collateral Provisions

 

 

(1,102

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,102

)

Financing Agreements with Mark-to-market Collateral Provisions

 

 

(1,519

)

 

 

(139

)

 

 

(222

)

 

 

(606

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,509

)

Securitized Debt

 

 

(4,300

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

(257

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,794

)

Senior Notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(280

)

 

 

(280

)

Net Equity Allocated

 

$

1,104

 

 

$

45

 

 

$

203

 

 

$

131

 

 

$

74

 

 

$

327

 

 

$

1,884

 

Debt/Net Equity Ratio (4)

 

6.3 x

 

8.2 x

 

2.4 x

 

4.6 x

 

0.4 x

 

 

 

4.6 x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (5)

 

 

6.50

%

 

 

5.95

%

 

 

8.91

%

 

 

7.24

%

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

6.58

%

Less Average Cost of Funds (6)

 

 

(4.56

)

 

 

(2.87

)

 

 

(3.78

)

 

 

(4.00

)

 

 

(6.40

)

 

 

 

 

(4.52

)

Net Interest Rate Spread

 

 

1.94

%

 

 

3.08

%

 

 

5.13

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

(6.40

)%

 

 

 

 

2.06

%

(1)

Includes $3.8 billion of Non-QM loans, $2.5 billion of Transitional loans, $1.6 billion of Single-family rental loans, $66.0 million of Seasoned performing loans, and $54.7 million of Agency eligible investor loans. At March 31, 2024, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be $8.0 billion.

(2)

At March 31, 2024, the total fair value of these loans is estimated to be $431.3 million.

(3)

Includes $306.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, $222.9 million of restricted cash, and $19.8 million of capital contributions made to loan origination partners, as well as other assets and other liabilities.

(4)

Total Debt/Net Equity ratio represents the sum of borrowings under our financing agreements as a multiple of net equity allocated.

(5)

Yields reported on our interest earning assets are calculated based on the interest income recorded and the average amortized cost for the quarter of the respective asset. At March 31, 2024, the amortized cost of our Securities, at fair value, was $715.4 million. In addition, the yield for residential whole loans was 6.62%, net of one basis point of servicing fee expense incurred during the quarter. For GAAP reporting purposes, such expenses are included in Loan servicing and other related operating expenses in our statement of operations.

(6)

Average cost of funds includes interest on financing agreements, Convertible Senior Notes, 8.875% Senior Notes, and securitized debt. Cost of funding also includes the impact of the net carry (the difference between swap interest income received and swap interest expense paid) on our interest rate swap agreements (or Swaps). While we have not elected hedge accounting treatment for Swaps and accordingly net carry is not presented in interest expense in our consolidated statement of operations, we believe it is appropriate to allocate net carry to the cost of funding to reflect the economic impact of our Swaps on the funding costs shown in the table above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, this decreased the overall funding cost by 131 basis points for our overall portfolio, 132 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 134 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 129 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, 102 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans and 179 basis points for our Securities, at fair value.

The following table presents the activity for our residential mortgage asset portfolio for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Table 2 – Investment Portfolio Activity Q1 2024

(In Millions)

 

December 31, 2023

 

Runoff (1)

 

Acquisitions (2)

 

Other (3)

 

March 31, 2024

 

Change

Residential whole loans and REO

 

$

9,151

 

$

(414

)

 

$

652

 

$

(164

)

 

$

9,225

 

$

74

 

Securities, at fair value

 

 

746

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

737

 

 

(9

)

Totals

 

$

9,897

 

$

(422

)

 

$

652

 

$

(165

)

 

$

9,962

 

$

65

 

(1)

Primarily includes principal repayments and sales of REO.

(2)

Includes draws on previously originated Transitional loans.

(3)

Primarily includes sales, changes in fair value and changes in the allowance for credit losses.

The following tables present information on our investments in residential whole loans:

Table 3 – Portfolio Composition/Residential Whole Loans

 

 

Held at Carrying Value

 

Held at Fair Value

 

Total

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

March 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

 

March 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

 

March 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

Purchased Performing Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-QM loans

 

$

816,617

 

 

$

843,884

 

 

$

3,021,769

 

$

2,961,693

 

$

3,838,386

 

 

$

3,805,577

 

Transitional loans (1)

 

 

29,098

 

 

 

35,467

 

 

 

2,465,674

 

 

2,326,029

 

 

2,494,772

 

 

 

2,361,496

 

Single-family rental loans

 

 

148,943

 

 

 

172,213

 

 

 

1,430,021

 

 

1,462,583

 

 

1,578,964

 

 

 

1,634,796

 

Seasoned performing loans

 

 

66,065

 

 

 

68,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

66,065

 

 

 

68,945

 

Agency eligible investor loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

54,654

 

 

55,779

 

 

54,654

 

 

 

55,779

 

Total Purchased Performing Loans

 

$

1,060,723

 

 

$

1,120,509

 

 

$

6,972,118

 

$

6,806,084

 

$

8,032,841

 

 

$

7,926,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

 

$

423,647

 

 

$

429,726

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

423,647

 

 

$

429,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses

 

$

(19,612

)

 

$

(20,451

)

 

$

 

$

 

$

(19,612

)

 

$

(20,451

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Non-Performing Loans

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

681,789

 

$

705,424

 

$

681,789

 

 

$

705,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Residential Whole Loans

 

$

1,464,758

 

 

$

1,529,784

 

 

$

7,653,907

 

$

7,511,508

 

$

9,118,665

 

 

$

9,041,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of loans

 

 

6,148

 

 

 

6,326

 

 

 

19,561

 

 

19,075

 

 

25,709

 

 

 

25,401

 

(1)

As of March 31, 2024 includes $1.3 billion of loans collateralized by one-to-four family residential properties, including $506.5 million of loans collateralized by new construction projects at origination, and $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023 includes $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by one-to-four family residential properties and $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by multi-family properties.

Table 4 – Yields and Average Balances/Residential Whole Loans

 

 

For the Three-Month Period Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

 

March 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

Interest

 

Average Balance

 

Average Yield

 

Interest

 

Average Balance

 

Average Yield

 

Interest

 

Average Balance

 

Average Yield

Purchased Performing Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-QM loans

 

$

55,861

 

$

4,149,257

 

5.39

%

 

$

51,997

 

$

4,111,425

 

5.06

%

 

$

44,089

 

$

3,803,154

 

4.64

%

Transitional loans

 

 

53,216

 

 

2,448,951

 

8.69

%

 

 

48,358

 

 

2,249,974

 

8.60

%

 

 

28,227

 

 

1,473,420

 

7.66

%

Single-family rental loans

 

 

27,102

 

 

1,746,058

 

6.21

%

 

 

25,598

 

 

1,702,940

 

6.01

%

 

 

21,313

 

 

1,518,741

 

5.61

%

Seasoned performing loans

 

 

1,124

 

 

67,713

 

6.64

%

 

 

1,191

 

 

71,207

 

6.69

%

 

 

1,090

 

 

81,388

 

5.36

%

Agency eligible investor loans

 

 

517

 

 

68,490

 

3.02

%

 

 

512

 

 

69,436

 

2.95

%

 

 

2,857

 

 

380,763

 

3.00

%

Total Purchased Performing Loans

 

 

137,820

 

 

8,480,469

 

6.50

%

 

 

127,656

 

 

8,204,982

 

6.22

%

 

 

97,576

 

 

7,257,466

 

5.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

 

 

6,355

 

 

427,267

 

5.95

%

 

 

7,051

 

 

434,650

 

6.49

%

 

 

7,138

 

 

466,123

 

6.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Non-Performing Loans

 

 

13,490

 

 

605,573

 

8.91

%

 

 

15,080

 

 

624,910

 

9.65

%

 

 

14,796

 

 

699,730

 

8.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Residential Whole Loans

 

$

157,665

 

$

9,513,309

 

6.63

%

 

$

149,787

 

$

9,264,542

 

6.47

%

 

$

119,510

 

$

8,423,319

 

5.68

%

Table 5 – Net Interest Spread/Residential Whole Loans

 

 

For the Three-Month Period Ended

 

 

March 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

Purchased Performing Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Yield (1)

 

6.50

%

 

6.22

%

 

5.38

%

Cost of Funding (2)

 

4.56

%

 

4.43

%

 

3.95

%

Net Interest Spread

 

1.94

%

 

1.79

%

 

1.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Yield (1)

 

5.95

%

 

6.49

%

 

6.13

%

Cost of Funding (2)

 

2.87

%

 

2.68

%

 

2.23

%

Net Interest Spread

 

3.08

%

 

3.81

%

 

3.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Non-Performing Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Yield (1)

 

8.91

%

 

9.65

%

 

8.46

%

Cost of Funding (2)

 

3.78

%

 

3.63

%

 

3.53

%

Net Interest Spread

 

5.13

%

 

6.02

%

 

4.93

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Residential Whole Loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Yield (1)

 

6.63

%

 

6.47

%

 

5.68

%

Cost of Funding (2)

 

4.43

%

 

4.29

%

 

3.82

%

Net Interest Spread

 

2.20

%

 

2.18

%

 

1.86

%

(1)

Reflects annualized interest income on Residential whole loans divided by average amortized cost of Residential whole loans. Excludes servicing costs.

(2)

 Reflects annualized interest expense divided by average balance of agreements with mark-to-market collateral provisions (repurchase agreements), agreements with non-mark-to-market collateral provisions, and securitized debt. Cost of funding shown in the table above includes the impact of the net carry (the difference between swap interest income received and swap interest expense paid) on our Swaps. While we have not elected hedge accounting treatment for Swaps, and, accordingly, net carry is not presented in interest expense in our consolidated statement of operations, we believe it is appropriate to allocate net carry to the cost of funding to reflect the economic impact of our Swaps on the funding costs shown in the table above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, this decreased the overall funding cost by 132 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 134 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 129 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 102 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, this decreased the overall funding cost by 140 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 142 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 143 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 102 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, this decreased the overall funding cost by 127 basis points for our Residential whole loans, 129 basis points for our Purchased Performing Loans, 171 basis points for our Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans, and 77 basis points for our Purchased Non-Performing Loans.

Table 6 – Credit-related Metrics/Residential Whole Loans

March 31, 2024

 

 

Fair Value / Carrying Value

 

Unpaid Principal Balance (“UPB”)

 

Weighted Average Coupon (2)

 

Weighted Average Term to Maturity (Months)

 

Weighted Average LTV Ratio (3)

 

Weighted Average Original FICO (4)

 

Aging by UPB

 

60+ DQ %

 

60+

LTV (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past Due Days

 

 

(Dollars In Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

30-59

 

 

60-89

 

90+

 

 

Purchased Performing Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-QM loans

 

$

3,836,705

 

$

4,059,991

 

6.02

%

 

342

 

65

%

 

734

 

$

3,814,533

 

$

115,484

 

$

41,428

 

$

88,546

 

3.2

%

 

65.2

%

Transitional loans (1)

 

 

2,493,073

 

 

2,502,067

 

9.45

 

 

9

 

64

 

 

747

 

 

2,306,508

 

 

44,621

 

 

18,459

 

 

132,479

 

6.0

 

 

65.9

 

Single-family rental loans

 

 

1,574,322

 

 

1,665,788

 

6.52

 

 

331

 

69

 

 

738

 

 

1,571,772

 

 

17,395

 

 

6,452

 

 

70,169

 

4.6

 

 

111.0

 

Seasoned performing loans

 

 

66,045

 

 

72,658

 

4.77

 

 

140

 

28

 

 

725

 

 

70,016

 

 

1,271

 

 

43

 

 

1,328

 

1.9

 

 

24.6

 

Agency eligible investor loans

 

 

54,654

 

 

66,297

 

3.44

 

 

329

 

66

 

 

757

 

 

65,064

 

 

523

 

 

223

 

 

487

 

1.1

 

 

71.7

 

Total Purchased Performing Loans

 

$

8,024,799

 

$

8,366,801

 

7.11

%

 

238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Credit Deteriorated Loans

 

$

412,077

 

$

499,761

 

4.85

%

 

265

 

58

%

 

N/A

 

$

373,341

 

$

46,972

 

$

16,784

 

$

62,664

 

15.9

%

 

64.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Non-Performing Loans

 

$

681,789

 

$

753,035

 

5.24

%

 

268

 

60

%

 

N/A

 

$

437,507

 

$

90,223

 

$

31,434

 

$

193,871

 

29.9

%

 

69.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential whole loans, total or weighted average

 

$

9,118,665

 

$

9,619,597

 

6.21

%

 

227

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

(1)

As of March 31, 2024 Transitional loans includes $1.2 billion of loans collateralized by multi-family properties with a weighted average term to maturity of 12 months and a weighted average LTV ratio of 63%.

(2)

 Weighted average is calculated based on the interest bearing principal balance of each loan within the related category. For loans acquired with servicing rights released by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation do not reflect loan servicing fees. For loans acquired with servicing rights retained by the seller, interest rates included in the calculation are net of servicing fees.

(3)

 LTV represents the ratio of the total unpaid principal balance of the loan to the estimated value of the collateral securing the related loan as of the most recent date available, which may be the origination date. For Transitional loans, the LTV presented is the ratio of the maximum unpaid principal balance of the loan, including unfunded commitments, to the estimated “after repaired” value of the collateral securing the related loan, where available. For certain Transitional loans, totaling $608.9 million at March 31, 2024, an after repaired valuation was not obtained and the loan was underwritten based on an “as is” valuation. The weighted average LTV of these loans based on the current unpaid principal balance and the valuation obtained during underwriting, is 67% at March 31, 2024. Excluded from the calculation of weighted average LTV are certain low value loans secured by vacant lots, for which the LTV ratio is not meaningful. 60+ LTV has been calculated on a consistent basis.

(4)

 Excludes loans for which no Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score is available.

Table 7 – Shock Table

The information presented in the following “Shock Table” projects the potential impact of sudden parallel changes in interest rates on the value of our portfolio, including the impact of Swaps and securitized debt, based on the assets in our investment portfolio at March 31, 2024. Changes in portfolio value are measured as the percentage change when comparing the projected portfolio value to the base interest rate scenario at March 31, 2024.

Change in Interest Rates

 

Percentage Change

in Portfolio Value

 

Percentage Change

in Total Stockholders’ Equity

+100 Basis Point Increase

 

(1.22

)%

 

(6.96

)%

+ 50 Basis Point Increase

 

(0.55

)%

 

(3.15

)%

Actual at March 31, 2024

 

%

 

%

– 50 Basis Point Decrease

 

0.43

%

 

2.47

%

-100 Basis Point Decrease

 

0.75

%

 

4.28

%

MFA FINANCIAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

March 31,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Residential whole loans, net ($7,653,907 and $7,511,508 held at fair value, respectively) (1)

 

$

9,118,665

 

 

$

9,041,292

 

Securities, at fair value

 

 

736,950

 

 

 

746,090

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

306,266

 

 

 

318,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

222,905

 

 

 

170,211

 

Other assets

 

 

489,344

 

 

 

497,097

Total Assets

 

$

10,874,130

 

 

$

10,772,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Financing agreements ($4,641,438 and $4,633,660 held at fair value, respectively)

 

$

8,685,916

 

 

$

8,536,745

 

Other liabilities

 

 

304,027

 

 

 

336,030

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

8,989,943

 

 

$

8,872,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7.5% Series B cumulative redeemable; 8,050 shares authorized; 8,000 shares issued and outstanding ($200,000 aggregate liquidation preference)

 

$

80

 

 

$

80

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 6.5% Series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable; 12,650 shares authorized; 11,000 shares issued and outstanding ($275,000 aggregate liquidation preference)

 

 

110

 

 

 

110

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 874,300 and 874,300 shares authorized; 102,082 and 101,916 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

1,021

 

 

 

1,019

 

Additional paid-in capital, in excess of par

 

 

3,703,242

 

 

 

3,698,767

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,839,792

)

 

 

(1,817,759

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

19,526

 

 

 

17,698

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

1,884,187

 

 

$

1,899,915

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

10,874,130

 

 

$

10,772,690

 

(1)

Includes approximately $5.7 billion and $5.7 billion of Residential whole loans transferred to consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Such assets can be used only to settle the obligations of each respective VIE.

MFA FINANCIAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Interest Income:

 

 

 

 

Residential whole loans

 

$

157,665

 

 

$

119,510

 

Securities, at fair value

 

 

12,992

 

 

 

7,308

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

1,163

 

 

 

2,351

 

Cash and cash equivalent investments

 

 

5,011

 

 

 

3,036

 

Interest Income

 

$

176,831

 

 

$

132,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense:

 

 

 

 

Asset-backed and other collateralized financing arrangements

 

$

123,442

 

 

$

88,880

 

Other interest expense

 

 

5,575

 

 

 

3,956

 

Interest Expense

 

$

129,017

 

 

$

92,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

$

47,814

 

 

$

39,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reversal/(Provision) for Credit Losses on Residential Whole Loans

 

$

460

 

 

$

13

 

Reversal/(Provision) for Credit Losses on Other Assets

 

 

(1,109

)

 

 

 

Net Interest Income after Reversal/(Provision) for Credit Losses

 

$

47,165

 

 

$

39,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income/(Loss), net:

 

 

 

 

Net gain/(loss) on residential whole loans measured at fair value through earnings

 

$

(11,513

)

 

$

129,174

 

Impairment and other net gain/(loss) on securities and other portfolio investments

 

 

(4,776

)

 

 

2,931

 

Net gain/(loss) on real estate owned

 

 

991

 

 

 

3,942

 

Net gain/(loss) on derivatives used for risk management purposes

 

 

49,941

 

 

 

(21,208

)

Net gain/(loss) on securitized debt measured at fair value through earnings

 

 

(22,462

)

 

 

(51,725

)

Lima One – origination, servicing and other fee income

 

 

7,928

 

 

 

8,976

 

Net realized gain/(loss) on residential whole loans held at carrying value

 

 

418

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

1,875

 

 

 

3,014

 

Other Income/(Loss), net

 

$

22,402

 

 

$

75,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and Other Expense:

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

$

25,468

 

 

$

20,630

 

Other general and administrative expense

 

 

13,044

 

 

 

10,233

 

Loan servicing, financing and other related costs

 

 

7,042

 

 

 

9,539

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

800

 

 

 

1,300

 

Operating and Other Expense

 

$

46,354

 

 

$

41,702

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income/(Loss)

 

$

23,213

 

 

$

72,784

 

Less Preferred Stock Dividend Requirement

 

$

8,219

 

 

$

8,219

 

Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stock and Participating Securities

 

$

14,994

 

 

$

64,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.63

 

Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.62

 

