MineHub Partners with Surecomp to Transform Digital Trade Finance for the Commodities Sector

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2024) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBD) (“MineHub”), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce a partnership with Surecomp, a global leader in digital trade and supply chain finance solutions. This collaboration will see the MineHub platform embedded into Surecomp’s innovative and award-winning RIVO™ solution, to revolutionize digital trade finance specifically for the commodities sector.

Seamless integration between both platforms will visualize key data allowing commodities firms to unlock new opportunities for trade finance efficiency, transparency, and security. Customers will be able to streamline document management, communicate in real-time with trade counterparts, gain instant transaction visibility, monitor fraud risk and track ESG compliance, all of which will enable faster access to finance, supply chain resilience and sustainability.

Andrea Aranguren, President & CEO of MineHub stated, “We are excited to partner with Surecomp to empower our users to drive greater efficiency and value across the commodities supply chain. As MineHub and Surecomp embark on this partnership, we look forward to delivering transformative solutions that will shape the future of trade finance in the commodities sector.”

“Global trade is set to grow this year, despite the current geo-political and economic landscape,” says Enno-Burghard Weitzel, Surecomp’s Chief Solutions Officer. “In welcoming MineHub to the RIVO platform and embedding trade finance into the commodities supply chain, we are continuing our mission to enable seamless, sustainable trade for everyone. By removing the technological barriers and fostering collaboration, we are facilitating real-time access to favorable trade finance, allowing many commodity traders to accelerate trade flows and reduce costs, reducing the risk of logistics disruption, paper-based inertia and fraud risk exposure.”

About Surecomp

Surecomp® is the market-leading provider of digital trade finance solutions for corporates and financial institutions. An industry pioneer for over thirty-five years, we enable seamless, sustainable trade by breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration. Our award-winning portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions streamlines the trade finance lifecycle for frictionless transaction processing, enhanced risk mitigation, compliance, decision support and growth. Underpinned by numerous global offices and an extensive partner network, our prestigious customer footprint spans over eighty countries across the world. For more information visit surecomp.com.

Surecomp Media Contact:

Abby Bickford – Director of Marketing

Tel: +44 (0)7931 126616

Email: abby.bickford@surecomp.com

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (604) 628-5623

