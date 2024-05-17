NOMADX Holdings Launches Early Access Program for its Pioneering Hand-Held Food Pathogen Detection Platform

Portable enhanced SERS technology powers the PCR-equivalent (or greater) sensitivity and resulting identification of harmful food pathogens, categorically, in the various links in the chain from “seed to shelves” within a minute of sample preparation





NEW YORK & ROSEMONT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BioSecurity–NOMADX Holdings, LLC, a company pioneering new technologies for biological and chemical detection, announced today that it has initiated an early access program for its portable NOMADX platform which aims to enable faster, more accurate on-site pathogen detection in food safety applications. The company will present, as a platinum sponsor, an overview of the NOMADX platform at the Food Safety Summit taking place May 6-9, 2024, in Rosemont, Illinois, while discussing its current and future technology and autonomous pipeline applications.

Powered by technology originally licensed from a leading university, but modified thereafter, the NOMADX cartridge-enhanced SERS platform is a patented surface coating that is applied to silicon chips using metallic nanoparticles. The novel technology significantly enhances the electromagnetic and chemical spectral scattering signal of molecules within a sample to create a platform. Internal validation studies have demonstrated that these enhancements allow the detection and quantification of a wide range of analytes at single-molecule detection levels. However, further studies have shown that NOMADX is as fast and simple to use as an ATP-based test, with results that can exceed the sensitivity, specificity, and speed (1-minute results) of traditional PCR testing.

“The food industry stands to benefit immensely from technological innovations that enable more accurate testing methods that can be performed by anyone. Traditional approaches, such as quantitative PCR assays and DNA sequencing, often suffer from delays due to centralized processing requirements and complicated sample prep protocols,” said Rupesh Chaturvedi, Ph.D., Scientific Advisor to NOMADX Holdings LLC. “The NOMADX platform addresses this challenge by leveraging a cutting-edge cartridge-based technology, providing decentralized, on-site testing capabilities that significantly enhance the pace and accuracy of food safety assessments.”

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 1 in 6 Americans —nearly 48 million people— gets sick each year with nearly 128,000 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths from foodborne diseases. [Source] This is a preventable public health challenge and multi-billion dollar burden. The World Health Organization estimates that globally, foodborne illness effects an estimated 600 million —almost 1 in 10 people— in the world who fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. Currently, quantitative PCR assays and DNA sequencing are the most common methods used to detect pathogens and identify food components. These methods, however, often require specialized technical expertise and sample shipment to a central processing lab with results being delivered up to days or weeks later. Technologies that enable decentralized, onsite testing have the potential to increase the pace of testing and further ensure that food products are pathogen-free and safe for consumption.

“As foodborne illnesses continue to pose a significant threat to public health, there is an urgent need for better testing methods to mitigate risks and ensure consumer safety. The NOMADX platform’s ability to deliver rapid, on-site pathogen detection represents a crucial evolution in this regard, offering faster and more accurate results without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure or specialized training,” said Anjan Chatterji, JD, MBA, LLM, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of NOMADX Holdings.

The NOMADX sample collection protocol is designed for use by technicians and non-technical individuals alike and is similar to an ATP test where a wetted swab is used to sample a defined surface. The collected sample is then deposited into a cartridge, which contains the patented chip. Each cartridge is read by the hand-held device in under one minute and delivers laboratory-grade results. Further, spectral data are analyzed with the NOMADX data library and AI-based algorithms to produce results instantly. The cartridge and sample can be retained for confirmatory testing, as this NOMADX protocol is non-destructive to the sample. All testing can be performed at the point of sampling without the need for laboratory equipment or specialized training.

The early access program is open to grower/farmer, food processor, distribution, retail/foodservice, and regulatory organizations seeking an innovative new pathogen testing solution. For more information on the NOMADX early access program, please visit: www.nomadxholdings.com/earlyaccess.

NOMADX Holdings LLC, is pioneering new technologies for biological and chemical detection that include innovative products that will enable faster, more accurate testing in food, water, and air safety as well as human healthcare, applications. For more information about NOMADX and its mission to become the natural selection in the evolution of diagnostics, please visit www.nomadxholdings.com.

