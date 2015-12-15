Online Shoppers Face Information Overload, Lack of Personalization, According to New Report from Zoovu

Findings come from analysis of over 6,800 descriptions, images, videos, and more on leading ecommerce product pages

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zoovu, the leading AI-powered product discovery platform, today published the Ultimate Guide to Product Detail Pages. The comprehensive report examines how some of the biggest B2C ecommerce brands sell their goods online based on in-depth analysis of more than 2,000 data points across 125 product detail pages.




In the report, Zoovu analyzed product pages from U.S. and Canadian ecommerce brands in fashion and apparel, consumer electronics, health and beauty, furniture and home appliances, and tools and recreation.

Three key findings from the Zoovu report include:

Overstuffed PDPs create friction between buyers and sellers: The average PDP contains more than 59 pieces of information about the product, including specifications, images, related products, product variations, and more. Brands are combating this trend by steering away from overly technical language and toward more benefit-driven or needs-focused content, as well as elements that guide customers in their product evaluation.

Shoppers increasingly rely on what others think of the product and the brand selling it: Over 90% of the product pages analyzed featured customer reviews and more than half (56.8%) included at least two types of social proof such as customer photos, ‘best’ tags, and certification badges. Across the 125 product pages assessed in the report, there were 13 different types of social proof.

Customers want personalization, but brands are finding it difficult to meet expectations: While more than 70% of people not only want, but expect personalized experiences when shopping online, only 16% of the product pages analyzed offered personalized experiences. The report exposes a huge gap in the last mile of the shopping journey that could turn into a massive opportunity for brands that figure out how to personalize PDPs at scale.

“It’s no secret that consumers, with instant access to almost unlimited information, are feeling increasingly overwhelmed, lost, and frustrated when shopping online, which is why optimizing product pages, the last mile of the buying process, is more important than ever,” said Ken Yanhs, CMO at Zoovu. “Driving personalization with generative AI is the biggest opportunity for ecommerce brands to give customers the guidance they’re seeking at the scale they need to drive real, sustainable growth.”

To download the free report, please go to: https://www.zoovu.com/resources/the-ultimate-guide-to-product-detail-pages.

About Zoovu

Ecommerce is broken and Zoovu is fixing it. As the #1 AI-powered product discovery platform, we help B2C, B2B, and retail companies unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world’s largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, 3M, Miele, and KitchenAid, use Zoovu customer behavior insights to grow faster, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce marketing and operational costs. Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company that delivers over 20 million online engagements for brands each year with conversions up to 10X higher than industry averages. Learn more at zoovu.com.

