Parvis Forms Strategic Alliances with over 25 Private Equity Issuers to Broaden Access to Premium Investment Opportunities

Signing three new clients, Parvis marks a significant milestone for the business with over 25 private equity issuers (including REITs, real estate developers, and MICs), connecting investors across all provinces to investment opportunities seamlessly through its tech-enabled platform.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 2, 2024) – Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) (“Parvis” or “the Company”), a technology-driven real estate company focused on supporting issuers and broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today celebrates a significant milestone, welcoming TCU Development Corporation, RealAlt® Investments and Lion Heart Development as the latest Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) issuer clients. These new additions bring Parvis’s total number of strategic partnerships to over 25, marking a major achievement in its mission to enhance access to institutional-quality real estate investment opportunities.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone which signals our growth and reinforces Parvis’s mission to democratize access to high-quality real estate investments,” said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. “Welcoming these new partners to our platform not only expands our footprint but also underscores our commitment to providing innovative investment solutions much needed in the market.”

This achievement underscores the growing trust and demand for Parvis’s platform, which has seen an impressive 580% increase in closed investments compared to the previous year and a 180% growth in average transaction size within the first four months of 2024. These milestones highlight Parvis’ successful strategy and the effective collaboration among its clients and partners to expand the accessibility and efficiency of private asset markets.

Parvis has strategically filled a significant gap in the industry with a highly adaptable and efficient EMD investment platform. This initiative facilitates seamless interactions and support for both issuers and investors, optimizing the investment process across the board.

New Partnerships:

TCU Development Corporation ("TCU") is Ottawa's 'Super Boutique'. They achieved #1 mid-rise developer in consecutive years by specializing in the development of Class A rental property, thereby creating exceptional investment opportunities, and managing their assets for optimal long-term performance. Their 100% completion rate and over $500 million in developed real estate is a testament to their culture of consistency and extensive network spanning across Canada. TCU's mission is to add to the legacy of the investors and communities they serve.

RealAlt High Yield Mortgage Trust, a distinguished private mortgage real estate investment fund specializing in land and new home developments across Ontario. RealAlt® Investments presents a unique opportunity for investors to engage in commercial real estate mortgage investments secured by capital, mirroring the strategies of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Boasting a Manager AUM of $190 million and a fund AUM of $19.7 million, RealAlt brings substantial strength to Parvis Invest’s debt product offering.

Lion Heart Development (“LHD”), launched in 2017, LHD mainly operates in the Hamilton Ontario area focusing on land development and assembly. This massive evolution has also welcomed the new brand Lionheart Development. LHD also focuses on upscale boutique condominium developments and is a pioneer in cutting-edge, expandable apartment technology that changes the dynamics of the room to maximize the usable square footage of the unit while offering a cutting-edge product for consumers.

Looking ahead, Parvis is poised for continued growth and innovation. Each new partnership strengthens the company’s market presence and underscores its commitment to transforming real estate investment. With a focus on broadening access to high-quality investments, Parvis is dedicated to shaping the future of the industry and delivering exceptional value to investors.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information:

David Michaud, CEO, Parvis Invest Inc.

Email: david@parvisinvest.com

Tel: 1-844-487-4866

For media inquiries please contact:

Katie Green, August Strategy

Email: katie@auguststrategy.com

