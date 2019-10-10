Paystand Adds Top Billing Software Exec as Chief Sales Officer

Allison Grieb will manage fast-growing fintech’s sales, channels, sales operations and business development; bringing years of expertise in unlocking transformational change

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, today announces the appointment of Allison Grieb as chief sales officer. Grieb brings her years of sales roles at high-growth tech companies to the new position.





Most recently, Grieb was senior vice president of global sales at Recurly, a subscription management software company, where she brought thousands of corporate customers to the firm’s next-gen billing and payment tools. Prior to Recurly, she worked at planning software firm Anaplan, where she rose from a position as a sales executive in the sales and customer organization to eventually becoming vice president of global alliances at the company, which went public during her tenure. Today Anaplan has a market cap of almost $10 billion. Early in her career, Grieb worked in sales at MicroStrategy, a company that has been involved with Bitcoin from its early days.

“Paystand is forging a new path in B2B payments and is growing fast. It’s essential to have a CSO like Allison who is extraordinarily well-equipped to rapidly expand our strong network,” said Jeremy Almond, Paystand CEO and co-founder. “To say we are excited is an understatement. Allison’s arrival marks the next level in our business and our ambitions to grow into a world-class organization with proven world-class leaders.”

Paystand has been on a fast trajectory to building an industry-wide decentralized finance (DeFi) network, connecting buyers and suppliers at scale. The Paystand blockchain-based payments network now comprises more than 1 million payers with more than $10 billion in transactions – more than 1% of total U.S. account-to-account business payments. Last month Paystand announced the acquisition of Teampay, adding an industry-leading approach to expense and AP management to Paystand’s strengths in payments and cash management.

“Paystand is committed to building a network based on decentralized finance, helping our users—and the industry—to move beyond decades-old money movement methods. We are driving the DeFi revolution that will streamline financial operations, optimize cash flow and mitigate risk,” Almond continued.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Paystand, where we are on a mission to revolutionize B2B payments. We’re dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that empower CFOs and finance leaders to streamline their financial operations in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. I look forward to leading the sales team into this exciting new chapter of growth. Together, we’ll drive meaningful profitable changes to our clients,” said Grieb.

Recently Paystand has grown its roster of top executives with the addition of Mark Hassin as COO, Alexandra Navarro as chief of staff, Meridith Perry as GM of new business, Max Robbins as VP of partner ecosystems, and Brandon Rodriguez as VP of marketing.

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create a more open commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Paystand is the largest B2B receivables, payables, and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. The company makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for both U.S. and LATAM businesses of all sizes. The company recently acquired Teampay, an industry-leading spend management software company. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Erica Zeidenberg



erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159