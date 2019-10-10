Planview Announces Winners of 13th Annual Vision Awards

Four Industry-Leading Customers Honored for Eliminating Digital Waste and Achieving Strategic Goals by Leveraging Planview Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview, the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management and Digital Product Development, today announced the winners of its 13th annual Vision Awards. The award program recognizes Planview customers who have achieved their strategic objectives and key results by leveraging the company’s enterprise software solutions. The 2024 honorees were Blue Shield of California, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Corning, and FedEx. Representatives from each winning organization received the award on May 14th at Planview Accelerate 2024, the company’s annual global customer conference.





“The four recipients of this year’s Planview Vision Awards exemplify the future of connected work,” said Paul Yaros, Planview Chief Customer Officer and Chairman of the Awards Selection Committee. “This year’s honorees reflect the winning organizations’ steadfast commitment to either eliminate digital waste, link their strategy and planning efforts to business execution, or adopt new ways of working to better align IT and business teams. At Planview, customer-centricity is our top priority. We’re proud to help these innovative companies overcome bottlenecks for achieving their digital transformation goals.”

These are the initiatives that earned each winning company a 2024 Planview Vision Award:

Blue Shield of California (BSC) engaged with Planview to support its enterprise-wide digital transformation initiative. The initiative’s objectives are to establish an accurate, frictionless patient billing and payment experience, enable members to manage multiple policies in a single platform, and create a more convenient and timely enrollment experience for members. To effectively measure the success and progress of these objectives, BSC used Planview ® Portfolios and Planview ® AgilePlace to execute its project-to-product shift. BSC is also developing a product-based funding model, which requires seamless alignment between its IT and business development teams.

engaged with Planview to support its enterprise-wide digital transformation initiative. The initiative’s objectives are to establish an accurate, frictionless patient billing and payment experience, enable members to manage multiple policies in a single platform, and create a more convenient and timely enrollment experience for members. To effectively measure the success and progress of these objectives, BSC used Planview Portfolios and Planview AgilePlace to execute its project-to-product shift. BSC is also developing a product-based funding model, which requires seamless alignment between its IT and business development teams. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has leveraged Planview Portfolios to standardize delivery governance and move toward strategic portfolio management. CBA sought to support its engineers better and improve their ability to release features to customers, shifting their operating model from project-to-product and customer experiences. CBA is also continuing to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and has engaged with Planview to determine how Planview ® Copilot can support them as a leader in technology.

has leveraged Planview Portfolios to standardize delivery governance and move toward strategic portfolio management. CBA sought to support its engineers better and improve their ability to release features to customers, shifting their operating model from project-to-product and customer experiences. CBA is also continuing to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and has engaged with Planview to determine how Planview Copilot can support them as a leader in technology. Corning began utilizing Planview Portfolios to establish an enterprise-wide capital excellence process for 12 of its divisions. In the past four years, Corning’s Planview users have grown by over 300 percent, which is a testament to the company’s ability to identify various business challenges and leverage Planview solutions to drive improvements and value. Corning has also built critical integration interfaces with SAP, PeopleSoft, Apptio, and Jira to further position Planview as the platform of connected work within their enterprise.

began utilizing Planview Portfolios to establish an enterprise-wide capital excellence process for 12 of its divisions. In the past four years, Corning’s Planview users have grown by over 300 percent, which is a testament to the company’s ability to identify various business challenges and leverage Planview solutions to drive improvements and value. Corning has also built critical integration interfaces with SAP, PeopleSoft, Apptio, and Jira to further position Planview as the platform of connected work within their enterprise. FedEx first engaged with Planview with the implementation of a value stream analytics pilot program using Planview® Viz for the FedEx Ground operating company. After this test group increased the rate of value delivery without adding headcount and drove measurable productivity savings, FedEx moved forward to partner with Planview to use Planview Viz more broadly. Today, the cross-functional implementation team at FedEx has been driving flow transformation, which will eventually cover more than 150 agile release trains across the enterprise.

“The winning organizations utilize our solutions to manage strategic planning and investments, maintain their individual team’s workload against OKRs, and connect software development processes to strategic business outcomes,” Yaros said. “We look forward to continuing to enrich our partnerships with these industry leaders and all of Planview’s valued customers.”

Award recipients were chosen by Planview’s Awards Selection Committee. Led by Yaros, the committee also includes Planview executives Louise Allen, Rod Hughes, Alan Manuel, and Cameron van Orman.

