Porch Group Announces Attendance At Upcoming Investor Events

Porch Management will be attending and participating in one-on-one and group investor meetings at these upcoming events:

May 16, 2024: Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference (virtual)

May 22, 2024: JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Boston)

May 22, 2024: KBW Real Estate Finance and Technology Conference (virtual)

May 29, 2024: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (Minneapolis)

May 30, 2024: Loop Non-Deal Roadshow (Upper Mid-West)

These investor events and future events can be found on our website here.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”) is a homeowners insurance and vertical software platform. Porch’s strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, provide the best services for homebuyers, and protect the whole home. The long-term competitive moats that create this differentiation come from Porch’s leadership in home services software-as-a-service and its deep relationships with approximately 30 thousand companies that are key to the home-buying transaction, such as home inspectors, mortgage, and title companies.

To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

