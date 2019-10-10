Prelude Security Announces Josha Stella as Vice President of Cloud Security

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prelude Security, the company pioneering threat exposure management that enables customers to preempt cyberattacks, today announced Josha Stella as the company’s Vice President of Cloud Security. Boasting over 25 years of distributed systems expertise in the technology and cloud sector, Stella will guide the innovation and development of cloud security capabilities for Prelude as they look to create further separation as the most complete threat management solution in the world.





“We are very excited to bring Josha on board,” said Spencer Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at Prelude. “His background building customer-focused cloud security products is evident from his track record of product adoption at startups and global enterprises. Prelude, and our customers, are already feeling his impact in the areas of innovation and product delivery velocity.”

Stella joins Prelude from Trellix, a global leader in extended detection and response, where he served as Chief Architect. Prior to Trellix, he was the founder and CEO of Fugue, a cloud security posture management solution, before its acquisition by Snyk where he served as Chief Architect. Previously, Stella has held various technical leadership positions at companies including Amazon Web Services, Dell, and more.

“From my first introduction to Spencer and Prelude, it was clear that they were taking the right approach to the threat management problem that plagues every organization on the planet. Prelude isn’t just taking organizations from think to know, they’re eliminating complexity and bottlenecks that enable organizations to definitively know they are protected against the latest threats,” said Stella. “The team has done an excellent job embedding modern AI into the fabric of the product and customer workflows, and I look forward to working with the engineering team and customers to deliver technology that empowers organizations to embrace the next shifts in threat management for cloud technology.”

Read more here: preludesecurity.com/blog/why-i-joined-prelude-josha-stella-vp-of-cloud-security

Prelude Security is the world’s leading threat management platform for the cybersecurity industry. Prelude Detect transforms threat intelligence into validated protections so organizations can know with certainty that their defenses will protect them against the latest threats. Businesses can take threat intelligence, safely measure their defenses against a threat and an expected defensive response, automatically generate missing detection and prevention capabilities, and validate new defensive capabilities – ensuring their defenses are constantly improving. The platform offers one-of-a-kind integrations with leading defensive controls such as CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Prelude is backed by Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners, The MITRE Corporation, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, IA Ventures, Four Rivers, and other leading investors.

