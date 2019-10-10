Progress Sets the Standard for Application Development with Generative AI Integration, Enhanced Design System Capabilities and Accessible Data Visualization

Latest Q2 2024 release enables developers to integrate Generative AI into any app and to rapidly build and design innovative, inclusive digital experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries and tools for application development. Today’s release delivers artificial intelligence (AI) prompts to application interfaces, design-to-code productivity, accessibility features and a series of new UI components, including the first-to-market Blazor Spreadsheet component.

“Businesses are rapidly adapting their products to take advantage of AI, and developers have to respond quickly to this new opportunity,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “With this latest release, we make it easy for developers to include Gen AI prompts in their apps and embed AI for a better UX in addition to advanced design-to-code automation and accessibility features. The world is moving quickly, and we are empowering developers to stay ahead of the game.”

What’s new in Q2 2024:

UI Components for Generative AI Integration

The new AI Prompt component, available across all Telerik and Kendo UI libraries, enables the creation of quality content, messages and documents, as well as fast access to information through in-UI searches. To reduce the learning curve, AI integration demos in Telerik and Kendo UI libraries for components such as TextBox and Spreadsheet help developers discover new ways to include AI-powered interactions within their digital experiences.

Accelerated Design-to-Production Workflows

While design systems are a must for design consistency, the translation of design to code often causes issues and delays in production time. With today’s release, Progress improves the designer-to-developer handoff with enhanced Figma UI Kits, improved color system themes and enriched design system documentation. Developers can further enable brand consistency and meet app standardization requirements through the newly introduced, unified rendering across the different JavaScript and .NET web frameworks and can leverage more than 600 component-specific theme variables, as well as a smart CSS code editor in Progress® ThemeBuilder℠ cloud application.

Next-Level Accessibility and Inclusivity

Recent global research commissioned by Progress shows that 76% of developers consider building human-centric applications – with accessibility at the core – more important than it was two years ago. To help them advance their efforts and address users’ specific needs, the Telerik and Kendo UI libraries are compliant with Section 508, WCAG 2.2 and WAI Aria. In addition, all web chart components provide built-in accessibility and keyboard navigation to make data visualizations accessible to all.

Progress also released new capabilities for embedded data-driven experiences with reporting and visualization features, modernization of legacy projects with support for complex migration scenarios and support for .NET 9 Preview.

