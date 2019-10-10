Qraft Technologies’ Flagship ETFs AMOM and QRFT Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Powerful Performance Milestones

The premier AI-managed ETFs ring in their fifth birthday with a proven track record of outperformance since inception, pointing to the success of AI integration in investment strategies

Launched in May of 2019, AMOM and QRFT seek to leverage top-of-the-line AI technologies and machine learning to deliver superior market exposure and optimized returns based on traditional factors including momentum, quality, and value alongside factors discovered by Qraft’s AI. Both funds offer investor exposure to U.S. large-cap stocks, with AMOM targeting the top names demonstrating attractive momentum and QRFT honing in on names that the model believes has a high probability of performing well based on exposure to multiple factors.

The suite of ETFs was the firm’s debut in the ETF space and amongst the first AI-powered ETF strategies available to investors. The trailblazing launch of these products brought cutting-edge investment solutions active ETFs through Qraft’s proprietary AI technology to the market, marking a pivotal milestone for the industry-wide integration of AI and asset management.

“AI has been continuously captivating investors’ attention, and the potential for these technologies to revolutionize the portfolio construction process is immense.” states Francis Oh, COO and APAC CEO from Qraft. “Our AI ETFs have been at the forefront of using AI to reshape the asset management industry. As we commemorate their anniversary, we not only reflect on their success in navigating market volatility and delivering substantial returns, but also look forward to the future. We are committed to continually advancing these technologies and their investment applications to benefit our partners and clients.”

AMOM and QRFT’s strategies have demonstrated impressive performances since their inception leveraging the AI technology for tactical stock selection that rebalances monthly. AMOM has generated a cumulative return of 111.6% (Full standardized performance can be found here) since its inception; notably outperforming its benchmark, the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), by a substantial margin of 34.3% (Full standardized performance can be found here). QRFT boasted a cumulative return of 114.2% (Full standardized performance can be found here) since inception, outperforming its benchmark, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), by 11.7% (Full standardized performance can be found here). The funds provided investors with 17.4% and 11.8% returns year to date as of May 20, 2024, respectively.

“We believe the strength of our ETF products is a testament to the long-term potential and high caliber of performance made possible by AI intervention in the portfolio allocation process,” adds Marcus Kim, Founder and CEO of Qraft Technologies. “By removing human biases and errors, AI is able to offer superior, data-driven investment recommendations in line with investment goals and accounting for market variability. We look forward to continuing to deliver progressive AI-enabled solutions for our investors and leading the industry in the application of these pioneering technologies.”

About Qraft

Qraft is an invest-tech company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in security selection and asset allocation. Founded in South Korea in 2016, Qraft uses AI techniques, including machine learning and deep learning, to advance the scope, scale, and speed of investment decision making, globally. In addition to the three AI ETFs listed on the NYSE (tickers: QRFT, AMOM, and LQAI), Qraft offers portfolio construction and model management solutions powered by AI that have been adopted by major financial institutions around the world.

Disclosure

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For current month end standard performance, holdings, and expenses, visit www.qraftaietf.com/amom and www.qraftaietf.com/qrft.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 973-7880 or visit our website at www.qraftaietf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Sector Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such model. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund’s strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. Additionally, the fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. As a result, each Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that invests more widely. A new or smaller fund’s performance may not represent how the fund is expected to or may perform in the long term if and when it becomes larger and has fully implemented its investment strategies. Read the prospectus for additional details regarding risks.

The Funds investments are susceptible to risks affecting the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care and information technology sectors.

For standardized performance and performance to the most recent month-end for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), please click here.

QRFT is a broadly diversified, actively managed, multi-factor strategy ETF designed to outperform the S&P 500 Index. SPY is the flagship ETF tracking the S&P500 Index, and as such substantially overlaps QRFT in security exposure.

investment objectives, strategies, policies, or restrictions of other funds may differ and more information can be found in their respective prospectuses. Therefore, we generally do not believe it is possible to make direct fund to fund comparisons in an effort to highlight the benefits of a fund versus another similarly managed fund.

For standardized performance and performance to the most recent month-end for the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), please click here.

AMOM is an actively managed ETF, combining targeted momentum factor exposure with security selection, and is designed to outperform a passive momentum exposure. MTUM is the flagship index ETFs tracking a passive momentum exposure. Both ETFs broadly draw from the same universe of large-cap US stocks.

All funds are managed differently and do not react the same to economic or market events. The investment objectives, strategies, policies, or restrictions of other funds may differ and more information can be found in their respective prospectuses. Therefore, we generally do not believe it is possible to make direct fund to fund comparisons in an effort to highlight the benefits of a fund versus another similarly managed fund.

