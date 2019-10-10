Quantum Energy Corporation dba flooidCX Corp [OTC: FLCX] Executes Licensing Agreement in the Philippines

In Cooperation with ARC Energy Inc. and The Philippine National Oil Company

Company To Electrify Housing Developments

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(The “Company” or “FLCX”) [OTC:FLCX], which has recently voted to change its name to Quantum Energy Corporation, is a worldwide exclusive licensee and manufacturer of transformative Direct Energy Systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy, owned by and for use of the consumer, today announces it has executed a Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement (“Agreement”) with ARC Energy, Inc. (“ARC Energy”), located at BCS Prime Building, Third Floor, 2297 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, NCR, Philippines. The Agreement was executed and made effective on March 28, 2024 with funding committed on April 30, 2024.

Two additional definitive licensing contracts covering the Company’s Direct Energy equipment and related products and manufacturing to be located in the Philippines and are anticipated to be part of the overall agreement and are expected to be forthcoming and signed under both United States and Philippine law.

ARC Energy’s CEO, Romel Canete of the Philippines, and its Chairman Jack Rodriguez, are Co-Developmental partners with Philippine National Oil Company (“PNOC”) represented by Oliver Butalid.

ARC Energy has contracted with PNOC to develop 500,000 affordable housing units and it anticipates starting construction on these units in Q2. This is a 5-year development plan that focuses on sustainability and energy use, including high efficiency distributed energy, appliances, and renewable energy.

Under the terms of the deal, the Company will receive a license fee of $3,000,000.00 and a $1,000.00 payment, under a cost-plus contract, for each residential housing unit powered by its Direct Energy System. In addition, under the Agreement the Company will receive 20% of the monthly recurring revenue from electrical energy provided by its Direct Energy System, installed by ARC Energy Inc.

Under the Agreement, the Company has also agreed to the development of manufacturing facilities in the Philippines for the Company’s equipment and products, including capacitor and battery storage systems. The first manufacturing facility is expected to open in September of this year and then to expand through 2025.

ARC Energy will offer the Company’s entire product line. Initial Direct Energy Systems will be supplied by the Company in the United States.

In the United States, the Company now has Licensed Distributors in Arizona, Michigan, Washington, and Oklahoma, with more to be announced.

Craig Kitchen, Chief Operating Officer, and Dustin Hamby, Executive Vice President, represented and closed the transaction for the Company.

“This is our largest long-term contract to date. This is our fifth agreement and first licensed Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement, outside North America. The Company has worked with Mr. Canete for over a year on this development and now formal licensing. ARC Energy is led by well-seasoned real estate executives, and business development professionals. The scale of the Philippine housing development is monumental and the focus on sustainability is inspiring. We are proud to have won this business,” stated Kitchen.

Mr. Canete, ARC Energy CEO, said, “Flooid and ARC Energy management have worked tirelessly on this international agreement that in my opinion leads the world in its current effort in sustainability, and residential and commercial energy technology. This is a disruptive technology that could address the country’s acute shortage and prohibitive cost of energy supply. This long-term contract will also bring skilled manufacturing, maintenance and service jobs to the Philippines.” Mr. Rodriguez, ARC Energy Chairman, added, “Opportunity has come for us to provide smart and affordable clean energy to 500,000 units under the government affordable housing program and also to high energy-demand prospective locators to our 1,000 hectare Manila East Bay City Development in the heart of Manila.”

Mr. Oliver Butalid, CEO of the Philippine National Oil Company, stated, “PNOC’s strategy involves collaborating with technology partners worldwide to offer the government sector solutions for lowering electricity expenses. We look forward to discussions with ARC Energy which can introduce the Direct Energy System technology in the Philippines to support this objective.”

The Company’s 240 month recurring revenue model is the best way to manage electrical energy and reduce and help to control costs over the coming years, in the face of ever-increasing electrical energy demands and related costs.

A more detailed informational video will be available on the Company’s YouTube Channel and on its website in the coming weeks.

About the Company

We are the worldwide exclusive licensee, and manufacturer of transformative photonic, magnetic propulsion, capacitor and battery energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy produced and used by the consumer. Direct Energy Systems TM for industrial, institutional, commercial, governmental, remote and residential installations.

The Company’s unique and patent pending technologies combine the very best uses of photonic, magnetic and rare earth processing and manufacturing, turning the future from solar power to the new frontier of Photon Power TM .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local, regional, national and international economic conditions; consumer confidence and spending patterns, which are subject to fluctuation and could increase or decrease more than the Company expects; weather, acts of God and other disasters; the seasonality of the Company’s business; inflation or deflation; increases in unemployment rates and taxes; increases in labor and health insurance costs; competition and changes in consumer tastes and the level of acceptance of the Company’s products; demographic trends; the cost of advertising and media; government actions and policies; interest rate changes, compliance with debt covenants and the Company’s ability to make debt payments. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

