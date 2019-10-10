ReversingLabs Introduces Spectra: A Unified Suite for Advanced File Analysis and Malware Detection

Updated offerings deliver the most scalable file analysis to assist security professionals and SOC teams, providing the fastest, most reliable malware and threat insights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced a significant evolution in its product lineup with the launch of the Spectra Advanced File Analysis and Malware Detection suite, its comprehensive, unified suite of tools designed to meet the diverse needs of modern cybersecurity and SOC teams. The newly updated suite includes Spectra Detect, Spectra Intelligence, and Spectra Analyze, all powered by the cutting-edge Spectra Core technology.

“Our mission has always been to provide the most credible, trusted file analysis and malware detection to secure every enterprise file or software package,” said Mario Vukson, CEO and Co-Founder of ReversingLabs. “With Spectra, we are expanding the landscape of deep file inspection by providing an integrated solution that delivers faster and better insights for security operations and threat intelligence teams – regardless of volume, file size, or location across the enterprise.”

This strategic update merges RL’s acclaimed complex binary file analysis and threat detection products into a single, cohesive product suite to address some of the most critical issues facing enterprise security teams:

Scalable File Analysis – Address the massive increase in object volume and size that existing solutions can’t process or analyze with the fastest results – across all ingestion points in the enterprise (email/storage/cloud shares/UCC).

– Address the massive increase in object volume and size that existing solutions can’t process or analyze with the fastest results – across all ingestion points in the enterprise (email/storage/cloud shares/UCC). Automated Malware Analysis – Increase the speed and efficiency of SOC teams of all levels with automation, streamlined workflows, and actionable intelligence.

– Increase the speed and efficiency of SOC teams of all levels with automation, streamlined workflows, and actionable intelligence. Optimized Dynamic Analysis – Reduce sandbox costs and loads while simultaneously increasing file and volume coverage, delivering decisive threat verdicts.

– Reduce sandbox costs and loads while simultaneously increasing file and volume coverage, delivering decisive threat verdicts. High-Fidelity Threat Intelligence – Reduce alerts while delivering trusted file and network intelligence, IOC’s, relevant threat indicators, and deep malware insights.

The Spectra portfolio is built on:

Unified Security Architecture – The portfolio is built on Spectra Core, the proprietary engine driving advanced file analysis and malware detection.

– The portfolio is built on Spectra Core, the proprietary engine driving advanced file analysis and malware detection. Advanced, AI-Driven Technology – AI-driven complex binary analysis which deconstructs the most complex files and complete software binaries without execution in seconds to identify threats.

– AI-driven complex binary analysis which deconstructs the most complex files and complete software binaries without execution in seconds to identify threats. Leading Innovation – Over 15 years of leading threat intelligence research, malware analysis and threat detection delivering the world’s largest threat repository.

The Spectra portfolio* for advanced file analysis includes:

Spectra Detect – Provides the only high-volume, high-speed analysis of even the largest files, giving enterprises real-time malware visibility, custom detection rules, IOC extraction, rich behavioral report, and large-scale YARA hunting across email gateway, network shares, and cloud storage.

– Provides the only high-volume, high-speed analysis of even the largest files, giving enterprises real-time malware visibility, custom detection rules, IOC extraction, rich behavioral report, and large-scale YARA hunting across email gateway, network shares, and cloud storage. Spectra Analyze – Upskills SOC teams of all levels with in-depth, automated file analysis, rich context providing the most comprehensive and accurate file and network threat analysis that drastically reduces speed-to-verdict.

– Upskills SOC teams of all levels with in-depth, automated file analysis, rich context providing the most comprehensive and accurate file and network threat analysis that drastically reduces speed-to-verdict. Spectra Intelligence – Provides a rich library of API-accessible comprehensive file and network intelligence and verified threat classifications, enabling teams to act quickly, confidently, and decisively.

RL will showcase the Spectra portfolio, including Spectra Assure, the recently announced Software Supply Chain Security solution, May 6-9 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco at the RL booth, #4528.

To schedule an appointment to see the RL Spectra portfolio at the RSA Conference, click here .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 40 billion files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

*The Spectra suite of products were formerly known as Titanium Scale, A1000, Titanium Cloud, and Titanium Core.

