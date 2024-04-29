Rockbird media Presents HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024: ‘Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies’ in Manila

MANILA, Apr 29, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – As technology continues to evolve rapidly across various industries, there remains an essential focus on the humans driving these advancements. Striking a harmonious balance between leveraging emerging technologies and human expertise is crucial in navigating the evolving challenges of the industry.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

In continuation of last year’s successful HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting, which was held across Southeast Asia, Rockbird Media unveils the upcoming edition with this quarter’s theme being “Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies.”

Scheduled to take place on June 26-27, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort, BGC, Manila, this two-day strategy meeting will serve as a convergence point for CHROs and HR leaders across various industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, sharing the latest trends, strategies, innovations, and best practices that are shaping the dynamic landscape of human resources.

The event will feature an array of engaging activities designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of best practices and adaptable strategies for HR transformation. Highlights include keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, one-to-one meetings, breakout sessions, and the opportunity to explore booths from solution providers offering cutting-edge HR solutions and technologies.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

Beyond the enriching professional insights and learning opportunities, the strategy meeting offers a conducive environment for networking and relationship-building. Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect, share knowledge, and forge meaningful relationships with over 150+ CHROs and HR leaders from various industries.

For more information, including registration details, the in-depth agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://hrleaders.rockbirdmedia.com/

About rockbird media

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

For more information, contact lyra@rockbirdmedia.com

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Future of Video in India Sees Much Optimism for Growth with Technology as the Enabler for the Consumer

Rockbird media Presents Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 – ‘Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze’ in Manila

CropLife Asia announces new Office Bearers for 2024

The Emerging Legal Tech Pioneer LawBank Asia’s Ambitious Move: Reveals Indonesia Strategic Investment and Acquisition Plan

eLabNext Launches eLabNext Developer: A New Era for Life Science Research & Development with the First Democratic Digital Lab Experience

Smart Meter Introduces World’s First Cellular-Enabled Glucose Meter with Notifications and Multi-Language Capabilities

You may have missed

Future of Video in India Sees Much Optimism for Growth with Technology as the Enabler for the Consumer

Rockbird media Presents Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 – ‘Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze’ in Manila

Rockbird media Presents HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024: ‘Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies’ in Manila

CropLife Asia announces new Office Bearers for 2024

The Emerging Legal Tech Pioneer LawBank Asia’s Ambitious Move: Reveals Indonesia Strategic Investment and Acquisition Plan

error: Content is protected !!