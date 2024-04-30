Rockbird media Presents Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 – ‘Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze’ in Manila

MANILA, Apr 30, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Building on the resounding success of the Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia (RESA) held across Southeast Asia last year, rockbird media sets the stage for the summit’s next edition in Manila themed,  “Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze”.

The Philippines has emerged as a digital powerhouse, boasting 85.16 million internet users and a penetration rate of 73.1% as of 2023. With the e-commerce sector playing a pivotal role in the country’s economic landscape, the Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 comes at an opportune time to explore its evolving dynamics.

Set to take place on July 17-18, 2024, at Shangri-la The Fort, BGC, Manila, this two-day summit will serve as a platform for over 100+ C-level executives, directors, and industry leaders from renowned companies to converge, share insights, and discuss the challenges, trends, practical strategies, and innovations shaping the retail sector.

Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking speakers, engaging keynote presentations, insightful panel discussions, interactive breakout sessions, 1-to-1 meetings, and an opportunity to explore booths from various solution providers.

Embrace the future of retail! Seize this opportunity to learn, collaborate, and innovate with industry experts and peers

For more information, including registration details, the in-depth agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://resa.rockbirdmedia.com/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

For more information, contact lyra@rockbirdmedia.com

