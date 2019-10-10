SambaNova Systems Welcomes Semiconductor Industry Veteran, Lip-Bu Tan, in an Operational Role as Executive Chairman

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AISambaNova Systems, makers of the fastest models and most efficient chips, embedded within a full-stack AI platform, announces the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan, a semiconductor visionary, as its new Executive Chairman. This announcement comes as SambaNova experiences rocketship growth amidst surging interest in generative AI.




“It will be an honor to guide SambaNova as Executive Chairman,” said Lip-Bu Tan. “The potential of this company is immense — SambaNova has differentiated itself by providing a privatized, full-stack AI platform that enterprises can own; the fastest, open models, most efficient chips, software and services. SambaNova is committed to ensuring customers can own and deploy their data and models wherever, and however, they want. I’m excited to be a part of their fast growth.”

Lip-Bu is the founding Chairman of SambaNova Systems: “I’ve always believed in the power and potential of visionary companies that can foresee and shape the future of technology. SambaNova’s approach to integrating chips and models is what the market needs right now,” he added.

Lip-Bu Tan is one of the most respected, decorated figures in the microelectronics industry, having been awarded the Robert N. Noyce Award, the Semiconductor Industry Association’s highest honor, for his outstanding contributions. In 1987, he founded Walden International, a venture capital firm that has been instrumental in driving the growth of semiconductor innovation. Lip-Bu’s transformative leadership as Executive Chairman and CEO of Cadence Design Systems resulted in him being awarded the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award by the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

“We are thrilled to have Lip-Bu step into the Executive Chairman role. I look forward to working with him on a daily basis to accelerate our growth,” said Rodrigo Liang, Co-Founder and CEO of SambaNova Systems. “His unparalleled experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we enter new markets. We’re committed to building the world’s leading privatized AI platform for the enterprise, with a strong focus on customer relationships, innovation, and strategic execution.”

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn and on X.

Contacts

Virginia Jamieson

Head of External Communications

SambaNova Systems

virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai

