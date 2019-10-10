Saviynt’s Identity Security Thought Leadership on Full Display at the 2024 RSA Conference

The Identity Authority’s Chief Trust Officer will speak in a spotlight session on harmonizing risk management through proactive AI governance, while its Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder joins IBM in a session on cyberattacks targeting system access controls

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced its participation at the RSA Conference (RSAC) 2024 in San Francisco with RSAC speaking sessions, an onsite booth, VIP reception, event with Accenture, networking mixer with GuidePoint, as well as a social gathering with Deloitte. RSAC attendees can also meet with Saviynt to view a demo of the Identity Cloud platform May 6-9 at Booth #1355 inside the Moscone Center.

The traditional way of managing an organization’s identity security is failing. According to an Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) report, 84% of respondents said their organization had experienced an identity-related breach, with 78% citing a direct business impact as a result. With Saviynt, customers have unparalleled visibility and control over every single human and machine identity, so they can better secure their organizations’ business processes, enable digital operations, and empower everyone who works for them – and with them – with right-time, right-level access to the digital technologies and tools they need to do their best work.





“The identity landscape has changed drastically with new identity types, human and non-human,” said Jeff Margolies, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Saviynt. “In an enterprise the volume and velocity of Identity events is staggering making it difficult for end users to make the right decisions. We look forward to meeting with RSAC attendees at our booth, or at any of our Saviynt events, to discuss how our automated, intelligent cloud platform, the Identity Cloud, modernizes organizations’ identity security strategies with AI at its core to empowers users, boost productivity, and improve security posture.”

RSAC Speaking Sessions:

Navigating the AI Frontier: The Role of the CISO in AI Governance: Saviynt’s Chief Trust Officer Jim Routh will be joined with Netskope’s VP CSO James Christiansen for an RSAC session titled Navigating the AI Frontier: The Role of the CISO in AI Governance from 1:10 p.m. – 2 p.m. PT on Monday, May 6. The session will enable attendees to discover the crucial role of CISOs in harmonizing risk management with innovation through proactive AI governance. The discussion will also share how CISOs seamlessly integrate AI governance into their strategies, safeguarding against risks, ensuring data integrity, and fostering responsible AI practices.

Tips, Tricks, and Trends for Building Cyber Resiliency in Your System Access Controls: Saviynt’s Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder Amit Saha will join Claroty RVP of Sales Engineering Simeon Utobor and IBM Consulting Partners Dinesh Nagarajan and Matt Cass at IBM’s Booth #5445 from 10-10:20 a.m. PT in a discussion on how cyberattacks continue to target system access controls. IBM X-Force has observed a significant rise in identity-related attacks as an initial access vector over the past year. Safeguarding intellectual property, PII, critical infrastructure and supply chains has become an increasingly urgent concern for organizations amidst the rapid advancement of technologies including hybrid cloud, robotics, AI solutions, IoT, and OT. Attendees will gain best practices for how to tackle this formidable challenge with leading organizations.

Meet with Saviynt at RSAC 2024:

Saviynt Onsite: During expo hours, attendees can stop by Booth #1355 in the South Expo or register for a demo of the Identity Cloud.

ISE VIP Reception: Saviynt’s CEO Sachin Nayyar and Chief Trust Officer Jim Routh will host a Ten Inc’s RSA Reception on Tuesday, May 7th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. PT at Mastro’s Union Square.

RSA Social: Join the Saviynt team for a networking event on Wednesday, May 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. PT at San Francisco’s Bavarian inspired beer hall, Schroeder’s.

RSA Event with Accenture: Saviynt and Accenture will discuss navigating the future of identity security by leveraging the power of Saviynt’s Identity Cloud.

Happy Hour with GuidePoint: Saviynt is a sponsor of GuidePoint Security’s RSA Party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. PT on the evening of May 6 at The Grand.

Dinner with Saviynt and Deloitte: Join Saviynt for an opportunity to network with identity security peers over dinner and drinks.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

