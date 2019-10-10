SentinelOne® Named One of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology by Great Place to Work®

Company recognized for high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$S #AI—SentinelOne (NYSE: S) a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Technology in Australia by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The company was among 55 organizations named to the 2024 list, which highlights technology organizations across the country that are committed to fostering equity in the workplace, ensuring their employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued.





As Australia increasingly becomes a center for technological innovation, the importance of cultivating trust, encouraging innovation, and ensuring fair opportunities is vital, especially in a tech industry driven by advancements in AI and cutting-edge technologies.

“What sets these top 55 Best Workplaces apart is the integrity of their leaders and their dedication to fulfilling commitments,” said Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place to Work Australia. “This caliber of leadership fosters trust and cultivates an exceptional employee experience, which transforms organizations. Such workplaces not only attract and nurture top talent but also establish dynamic, resilient cultures that drive business growth and enhance the broader industry and the Australian business landscape.”

Innovation is at the core of everything SentinelOne does, and the company’s culture is uniquely designed to fuel it.

“As a business, we pride ourselves on delivering superior technology and outstanding outcomes not just for our customers, but also our employees,” said Jason Duerden, Senior Director, Australia and New Zealand, SentinelOne. “Together, we’re on a lofty mission to defeat every cyber attack, every second of every day. To achieve this, we’ve created an equitable and inclusive culture rooted in integrity and trust where employees’ voices are heard, work is recognized, and we are pleased to be recognized by Great Place to Work for our efforts.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Leading enterprises including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

Contacts

Karen Master



SentinelOne



karen.master@sentinelone.com