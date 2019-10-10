Sequans Cassiopeia CA410 Module Awarded Industry Certification and Completes Successful Utility Field Testing

First-of-its-kind module supports both public and private utilities networks

Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – May 20, 2024) – Sequans Communications, S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leader in 4G/5G cellular IoT chips and modules, announced that its Cassiopeia CA410 module has achieved certification from regulatory agencies PTCRB and GCF, and has undergone successful field testing with one of the largest electricity providers in California.

The Cassiopeia CA410 module was designed in collaboration with Anterix, the nation’s largest holder of 900 MHz spectrum (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The Cassiopeia CA410 module provides utilities with combined support for 900 MHz, CBRS, and public MNO bands in a single solution, allowing utilities to operate private LTE networks and seamlessly connect to public networks, enabling utilities to provide secure, reliable and continuous service. The field testing proved the ability of the CA410 to transmit on the private LTE bands, Anterix band 106 and CBRS band 48, with mobility, reliable handover, and instant failover, with no interruption in service.

“The Sequans’ CA410 module is purpose-built for utilities and now it is ready for prime time,” said Steve Ryan, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partnerships, Anterix. “Successful field testing demonstrates the power of the Anterix Active Ecosystem in bringing together industry leading innovators like 4RF, GE Vernova, RAD, and Sequans to develop solutions for utilities that enhance the value of their private wireless broadband network investments.”

“In developing the Cassiopeia CA410 module, we leveraged our years of experience working with USA mobile network operators and utility companies,” said Olivier Pauzet, EVP, Marketing and Strategy, Sequans. “Now fully certified, field tested, and in mass production, the CA410 is ready to take its place as a key component in smart meters, gateways, and routers in utility AMI/DA applications, with the required flexibility, reliability, and security.”

The Cassiopeia CA410 module delivers LTE Cat 4 throughput and is available in two form factors: LCC, a small surface mount form factor that enables easy mounting into small and thin devices; or M.2, a standard form factor that enables immediate integration into devices with M.2 sockets.

To learn more about the CA410 module, visit Anterix at the UTC Telecom and Technology Conference, May 20-24, booth 401.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1/Cat 1bis chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Linked-In , Facebook, and X.

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209828