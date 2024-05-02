ShangBay Capital’s William Dai Recognized Among GrowthCap’s Top 25 Healthcare Investors for 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ShangBay Capital, a prominent venture capital firm specializing in healthcare investments, proudly announces the inclusion of William Dai in GrowthCap’s esteemed list of top healthcare investors for 2024.





This prestigious accolade celebrates William Dai’s exceptional contributions as one of the foremost investors in the healthcare sector, alongside a distinguished cohort of industry leaders. The selection criteria focused on investment expertise, track record, impact on the healthcare landscape, and support for portfolio company growth.

William Dai, Founding Managing Partner at ShangBay Capital, spearheads the firm’s healthcare investment initiatives, with a particular emphasis on medtech ventures. Since its inception in 2015, ShangBay Capital, under William’s leadership, has emerged as a successful venture capital entity, nurturing 67 portfolio companies and achieving multiple successful exits. William currently holds board positions in esteemed companies such as Luminopia, Aqua Medical, Meditrina, FemDx, Laplace Interventional, and YorLabs. He has previously served on the boards of NeuroVasc (acquired in 2019) and Arrinex (acquired by Stryker in 2019).

With over two decades of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets across Asia and the U.S., William Dai brings a wealth of expertise to the healthcare investment realm. Prior to founding ShangBay Capital, he held CFO positions at ShangPharma (NYSE: SHP), Nepstar Corporation (NYSE: NPD), Microport Scientific Corporation (HK: 00853), and Boston Scientific China, where he played pivotal roles in driving business transactions and fostering organizational success.

“ShangBay Capital is deeply committed to supporting visionary entrepreneurs who are addressing today’s unmet clinical needs. The global healthcare landscape has witnessed unprecedented challenges during the recent pandemic, underscoring the critical importance of disruptive healthcare solutions. It is immensely gratifying to collaborate with exceptional founders and contribute to the advancement of medical technologies that enhance patient outcomes and save lives,” remarked William Dai.

