Siab Holdings Berhad Sees Financial Performance Turning Positive in Q1 FY2024

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Siab Holdings Berhad (“Siab” or the “Company”), an established player in Malaysia’s construction industry, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 (“Q1 FY2024”) with 104.7% improvement in Profit After Tax (“PAT”) of RM0.11 million as compared to the Loss After Tax (“LAT”) of RM2.33 million from the previous year’s corresponding quarter (“Q1 FY2023”).

Siab reported a Profit Before Tax (“PBT”) and PAT of RM0.11 million for Q1 FY2024, reversing the Loss Before Tax (LBT) and LAT of RM2.31 million and RM2.33 million respectively, from Q1 FY2023. The loss recorded in Q1 FY2023 was mainly attributable to lower profitability from ongoing projects due to elevated cost of construction materials and higher defect rectification cost incurred for completed projects.

For Q1 FY2024, Siab recorded a revenue of RM26.26 million, compared to RM36.84 million in Q1 FY2023. The decline in revenue is primarily due to lower levels of construction activities in ongoing projects. However, the Company achieved a gross profit of RM2.17 million, a significant improvement from the gross loss of RM0.20 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Ng Wai Hoe, Group Managing Director of Siab Holdings Berhad said, ” We are positively looking forward to achieving more improved results in the coming quarters. Our focus on cost control and operational efficiency has significantly improved our financial performance. We remain committed to delivering better value to our stakeholders and supporting the growth of Malaysia’s construction industry.”

To recap, Siab has recently signed an Underwriting Agreement with M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd. and NewParadigm Securities Sdn. Bhd. This supports the acquisition of Taghill Projects Sdn. Bhd. (“Taghill”), a construction project and contract management consultancy company. Taghill boasts a robust order book valued at RM1.31 billion and has committed to a profit guarantee of at least RM24.00 million for the financial years 2024 and 2025.

The Company managed to turnaround its financial performance before the acquisition exercise is complete. With Taghill, Siab is in a strong position in tendering projects, enhancing the success rate and catering for a more diverse range of projects.

Looking forward, Siab is optimistic about the prospects of the Malaysian construction industry, which is projected to grow by 6.8% to RM60.49 billion in 2024, driven by resilient domestic expenditure and improvement in external demand. The 2024 Budget, with a record allocation of RM99.00 billion for development expenditure, highlights the government’s focus on home ownership with RM2.47 billion allocated for housing projects. Siab’s orderbook stood at RM314.48 million as of 31 March 2024 and Taghill’s orderbook valued at RM1.31 billion, the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities.

