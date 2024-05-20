Sidus Space Reschedules First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call to May 20th at 5:00 p.m. ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced rescheduling its first quarter 2024 financial results conference call due to the Company’s decision to dismiss BF Borgers CPA PC as its independent registered public accounting firm and engage Fruci and Associates. Sidus’ conference call has been rescheduled to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 20, 2024.





To submit a question for management during the Q&A portion of the call, please email sidus@kcsa.com.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Monday, June 3, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13746483. An online archive of the webcast will be available for three months following the event at investors.sidusspace.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

