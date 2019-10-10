Sidus Space’s LizzieSat-1 Successfully Transmits Data from Orbit through the Power of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rapid Delivery Platform

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, is pleased to announce that its high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) delivery platform, FeatherEdge, successfully transmitted data back down to Earth for the first time on May 24, 2024.





The LizzieSat-1 mission demonstrated FeatherEdge’s ability to upload new algorithms post-launch, run a machine vision algorithm on the hardware accelerator capable of processing data 300 times faster than a CPU, and downlink health and status data to Sidus Mission Control Center in Merritt Island, FL. The Google-powered AI processor sets the groundwork for substantial upgrades on future launches, which is expected to include NVIDIA-powered AI accelerators in early 2025, resulting in the highest performance edge computing capability on orbit.

This milestone marks the beginning of customized rapid intelligence delivery missions for industry, academia, and government customers. This capability will enable onboarding of new customers and improve and adapt to their mission needs, throughout each LizzieSat’s operational life. All LizzieSat satellites are equipped with the FeatherEdge platform, providing the building blocks for datacenter-scale computing on orbit.

“By using the most advanced machine learning accelerators coupled with our custom electronic designs, we provide a flexible platform for our customers, capable of adapting to changing mission needs,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “It is essential to maintain operational agility in the highly dynamic commercial space economy. Our full-stack approach to space-based services, vertically integrating manufacturing and operation of all spacecraft systems, including Artificial Intelligence, enables us to provide what we believe are the most competitive space-based computing solutions on the market.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations



Investorrelations@sidusspace.com

Media Inquiries



press@sidusspace.com