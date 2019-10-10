SkyWater Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place during the second quarter.





Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference



May 29, 2024 at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis, MN (1x1s only)

TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



May 30, 2024 at the InterContinental Barclay New York, NY (1x1s only)

Investor presentation material utilized during these events will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology within diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | Media@SkyWaterTechnology.com