Sylogist Declares Quarterly Dividend (Ex-Dividend Date Correction)

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2024) – Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, today informs its shareholders of a correction to the ex-dividend date previously announced on May 9, 2024.

The ex-dividend date has been corrected from May 30, 2024 to May 31, 2024.

All other details remain unchanged.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education market segments. The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sylogist.com.

For further information contact:
Sujeet Kini, Chief Financial Officer
Sylogist Ltd.

Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors

(416) 491-8004
ir@sylogist.com

Sylogist’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share for shareholders of record on May 31, 2024 (ex-dividend May 31, 2024) to be paid on June 12, 2024. Such dividend is treated as an “eligible dividend” under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208881

