Syniverse to Present Universal Commerce Roaming Solution at ROCCO’s Genesis

Clearing and settlement platform recognized for innovation; Syniverse’s Mario Muth will also be honored

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syniverse, the world’s most connected company®, will present its industry-leading Universal Commerce solution and discuss the latest developments in roaming, messaging, and 5G during ROCCO’s Genesis 2024 event, which will be held May 20-21 in Seville, Spain.





Syniverse’s Universal Commerce, a breakthrough clearing and settlement platform built on blockchain technology, is one of eight telecommunications products to be featured in the Lion’s Den, the final stage of ROCCO’s “The Innovators” research initiative. The program recognizes solutions created by mobile network operators (MNOs) and vendors that have the potential to significantly impact the industry.

Billy Oliver, Syniverse’s Senior Director of Product Management for Outsourced Carrier Solutions, will give a 12-minute presentation and face questions from six judges with considerable telecommunications industry experience. The judges will rate the innovations after all eight products have been presented. Their evaluations will be combined with audience voting to determine the final ranking of ROCCO’s The Innovators 2024 Report.

“The breakneck pace of 5G, VoLTE, and Internet of Things (IoT) adoption is massive for our industry, but it has created additional friction between home and visited mobile operators and enterprises because billing and payment processes have grown increasingly complex,” Oliver said. “Universal Commerce addresses this challenge by standardizing, automating, and scaling these processes, empowering MNOs to monetize the new technologies and services that result from next-generation network rollouts.”

Universal Commerce can efficiently clear, reconcile, settle, and audit roaming traffic by standardizing the non-standard. It encrypts each transaction and creates a transparent audit trail, greatly reducing reconciliation times without rigid payment schedules. It also offers unique multilateral settlement, enabling operators and enterprises to optimize their cash flow with one net payment or disbursement.

“We envision a future where you can apply this multilateral settlement model beyond roaming to any process where data is exchanged,” Oliver said. “Whether it’s the agricultural, transportation, shipping, or energy industries, to name a few, or for open radio-access networks, private networks, electrical vehicle charging, smart cities — the possibilities are endless. Regardless of the use case, Universal Commerce ensures operators have the tools and transparency to make optimal business decisions.”

In addition, Mario Muth, Syniverse’s Vice President of Global Business Development, has been named to the ROCCO 100, a biennial report that identifies the 100 most influential people in roaming and messaging.

Muth was recognized by a panel of judges for his industry knowledge, vision, inspiration, and integrity. As one of the top 25 honorees, he will be congratulated at ROCCO’s Visionaries Gala at 7:30 p.m. on May 21.

“Everyone who has been selected to the ROCCO 100 this year or in past years has made a substantial contribution to telecommunications,” Muth said. “To me, this honor is more about recognizing what we’ve all accomplished at Syniverse as we help our customers bring billions of people around the world closer together.”

Syniverse is one of the sponsors of ROCCO Genesis. To discover why 90% of international mobile operators that are compliant with the GSMA’s Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE) standard have deployed Syniverse’s Universal Commerce, speak with representatives throughout the event or visit https://www.syniverse.com.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world’s networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world’s leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today, we are an essential driver of the world’s adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

Contacts

Matt McLoughlin



matt@gregoryfca.com

Karen Wentworth



pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084