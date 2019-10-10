T-Mobile Bolsters Connected Workplace with Addition of Cradlepoint

Expanded FWA offering combines Cradlepoint 5G networking solutions and T-Mobile 5G Business Internet to offer more choice to more customers

BOISE, Idaho, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson (Nasdaq: ERIC), announced that T-Mobile has enhanced its Connected Workplace offering with a select portfolio of Cradlepoint’s enterprise-grade 5G networking solutions. Now, Connected Workplace solutions include nationwide T-Mobile 5G Business Internet with Cradlepoint routers, adapters and NetCloud management platform to deliver an end-to-end 5G FWA service — with onsite installation included — all managed by T-Mobile.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections worldwide are projected to increase to 330 million by the end of 2029 (up from 130 million at the end of 2023), and approximately 85 percent are expected to be 5G. As more businesses adopt 5G FWA, they will seek solutions that are tailored to meet their unique needs. T-Mobile’s expanded Connected Workplace offering not only gives customers access to T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G network — it provides more control with Cradlepoint’s cloud-managed network, as well as security capabilities built into each device.

Solutions for Every Business Need

Connected Workplace now offers a variety of Cradlepoint solutions to address specific use cases and includes:

Unlimited nationwide Business Internet, powered by America’s most awarded 5G network

Managed services, featuring: Design and onsite installation included Device upgrades and software license renewals included 24×7 proactive performance monitoring of network and connected devices Unlimited same-day configuration changes 24×7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement

Purpose-built Cradlepoint 5G routers and adapters to meet the needs of enterprise, mid-size and small businesses alike: Cradlepoint X10 Router: An enterprise-grade 5G business router, the X10 offers day-one primary connectivity using the cellular network or as a backup cellular connection. The 8-hour backup battery and flexibility of the X10 Router appeals to small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries and use cases. Cradlepoint E300 Router: The reliable performance and advanced routing features of the E300 enable mid-sized companies to quickly adapt to changes in demand. Cradlepoint W1850 & W1855: These industrial-grade adapters are built for the most demanding applications and challenging environments requiring network redundancy or locations with weak signal strength. Cradlepoint NetCloud Manager: Built into each device, T-Mobile will utilize NetCloud Manager to manage the deployment, configuration, and security of each device as a managed service, reducing customers’ IT burden to provide more resources on business growth.



“As the leader in cloud-managed 5G Wireless WAN solutions for businesses, Cradlepoint is uniquely positioned to enable leading Tier-1 wireless providers, like T-Mobile, to continually innovate and deliver on the real benefits of 5G fixed wireless access,” said Justin Blair, Vice President, Carrier Business Development, Americas at Cradlepoint. “With a comprehensive portfolio of 5G routers and adapters combined with our industry recognized cloud management platform, Cradlepoint is providing the tools that enable T-Mobile to deliver higher levels of network reliability, visibility, and overall quality of experience for businesses.”

“The addition of Cradlepoint means our customers have more choice and it expands the reach of our Connected Workplace offering from large enterprises to very small businesses,” said Chris Melus, VP of Product Management, T-Mobile for Business. “This collaboration significantly strengthens our ability to help businesses optimize their network infrastructure, reduce IT workload and enhance operational efficiency.”

T-Mobile Connected Workplace, featuring Cradlepoint, is available for businesses and organizations nationwide starting today.

