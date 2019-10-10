Telescope Innovations to Showcase DirectInject-LC(TM) Product and Process IP at METTLER TOLEDO Events

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2024) – Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (“Telescope” or the “Company“), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is pleased to announce its participation in two “InfoDays” sponsored by METTLER TOLEDO. Telescope will feature two proprietary innovations during the New Jersey and Montreal InfoDays. InfoDays are high-profile industry and academia networking events focused on innovative automation approaches to synthetic chemistry and process manufacturing.

2024 NewJersey InfoDay | May 15, Iselin NJ

This event will feature Telescope’s flagship product for online chemistry sampling and analysis, the DirectInject-LC™ system. DirectInject-LC™ is internationally distributed by METTLER TOLEDO, and has rapidly gained commercial interest as pharmaceutical companies embrace automation and process analytical technologies. Andrew Pedersen will represent the Company as the Telescope’s Technology Application Consultant.

2024 Montreal InfoDay | May 28, Montreal QC

Telescope CTO, Prof. Jason Hein, will deliver a seminar on the application of DirectInject-LC™to accelerate process chemistry R&D. A white paper on the technology is available through the Company’s website.

This event will also feature Telescope’s cross-sector innovation: Telescope applies cutting-edge tools from the pharmaceutical sector, like online analysis, automation, and artificial intelligence tools, to solve process manufacturing challenges for battery materials. Dr. Ryan Jansonius, VP of Chemistry Contract Services for the Company, will present the Company’s proprietary lithium refinement technology, which generates battery-quality lithium carbonate in a single step.

“Knowledge transfer events like these InfoDays are crucial to the Company’s strategic plan,” said Jeff Sherman, COO of Telescope. “They provide opportunities to deepen our relationships with existing partners, expand our client base, and stay up to date on key market and technology trends.”

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a global leader in precision instruments and services. We are renowned for innovation and quality across laboratory, process analytics, industrial, product inspection, and food retailing solutions. As the world’s premier provider of precision instruments and software, our products are pivotal in research, quality control, and manufacturing processes in life sciences, food, chemical, and many other industries. Our diverse portfolio extends across a wide range of laboratory and analytical instruments, sensors, and automated chemistry systems critical in drug discovery and chemical development. A leader in weighing and dimensioning solutions, we provide comprehensive automation capabilities for industrial applications globally.

Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries, and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Jeffrey Sherman, Chief Operating Officer

E: jeff@telescopeinn.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements in this document include expectations surrounding the showcasing of the DirectInject-LC™ product at METTLER TOLEDO InfoDays, the attendance of Andrew Pedersen, Jason Hein, and Ryan Jansonius at these events, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208789