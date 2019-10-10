Textron Aviation Unveils Expanded Global Parts Distribution Facility, Elevating Customer Service

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation today announced the grand opening of the company’s largest parts distribution facility at its headquarters in Wichita, Kansas. With the addition of 180,000 square feet of space, this state-of-the-art facility is now better equipped to serve the company’s global customer base with increased parts storage and faster shipping.









Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through its global network of service and part centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG support.

With thousands of Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft operating worldwide, Textron Aviation recognizes the importance of having readily available parts to keep customers flying. The facility’s larger footprint allows for increased parts inventory investment, supporting parts availability for both new and existing models. The expansion also aims to improve the overall customer experience with a new, dedicated lane for customers to conveniently drop off or pick up parts in person.

“Adding 180,000 square feet to our headquarter facility provides expedited support to our customers around the globe and continues our investment in parts inventory,” said Brad White, senior vice president, Global Parts and Distribution. “The expansion of our parts distribution operations is a testament to Textron Aviation’s commitment to designing and delivering the best aviation experience for customers.”

Consistent with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the project features energy-saving LED lighting and high-efficiency systems and process improvements that consolidate shipments and reduce vehicle travel by an estimated 30,000 miles annually. Work on the facility began in October 2022. PEC Engineering and GLMV Architecture designed the facility and CONCO Construction completed the project. All companies are local to Textron Aviation’s headquarters and the expanded facility in Wichita.

The company’s expanded parts facility in Wichita is part of a global network of seven parts distribution centers and 17 stockrooms. With over 150,000 unique part numbers and a dedicated team of more than 600 professionals, Textron Aviation is well-equipped to support its customers’ parts needs worldwide.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

