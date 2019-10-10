The 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference Opens May 5, Convening Global Leaders to Discuss Strategies Aimed at Shaping a Shared Future

Recently added speakers include global changemakers, notable government officials, industry CEOs, celebrities, and more

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference opens Sunday, May 5 and will draw more than 4,500 attendees, including global leaders, C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, experts and innovators to discuss strategies aimed at shaping a shared future.





Last month, the Milken Institute announced a robust program agenda that has grown to more than 1,000 speakers who will gather to advance conversations around wide-ranging, but interconnected, global topics. In addition to the speakers previously announced, the following national and global leaders have been added to what will be a powerful program during the four-day event.

Newly announced government and political leaders include: Javier Milei, President of Argentina; Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan; William J. Clinton, 42nd President of the United States; H.E. Ivan Duque Marquez, 33rd President of Colombia; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank; Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo; Theresa May, 54th Prime Minster of the United Kingdom; Ambassador Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme; Kevin McCarthy, 55th Speaker of the US House of Representatives; Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, Governor of Baja California; Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of Yucatán; Members of the U.S. Congress including Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; James Lankford of Oklahoma; Joe Manchin of West Virginia; and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“Our goal with this year’s global conference is to bring together leaders from all sectors of society, to share their unique perspectives on the complex issues we face today,” said Richard Ditizio, CEO of the Milken Institute. “Through this conference, we provide the space for thoughtful dialogue across a spectrum of issues, searching for common ground and the capital to fund new ideas.”

Additional notable CEOs, celebrities, and non-profit executives recently confirmed to participate include: Todd Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Eldridge Industries; Nancy Brown, CEO, American Heart Association; David Feinberg, Chairman, Oracle Health; Michael Froman, President, Council on Foreign Relations; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton; Boris Kodjoe, Co-Founder, Full Circle Africa; Karen Knudsen, CEO, American Cancer Society, Inc.; Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO, The Kroger Co.; Patrice Motsepe, Chairman and Founder, African Rainbow Minerals; Co-Founder and Chairman, Motsepe Foundation; Bill Ready, CEO, Pinterest; Alex Rodriguez, Founder and CEO, A-Rod Corp; Charlie Scharf, CEO, Wells Fargo; Clara Shih, CEO, Salesforce AI; Liev Schreiber, Actor; Co-Founder, BlueCheck Ukraine; Mark Walter, CEO, Guggenheim Partners; will.i.am, President and Founder, i.am Angel Foundation; and Lindsey Vonn, Olympic Champion and Entrepreneur.

The Milken Institute will livestream Global Conference public sessions, expanding access to the event. View the entire list of speakers, the conference agenda and watch the more than 200 public sessions online at www.globalconference.org. For updates on the event, follow Milken Institute on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook using #MIGlobal.

Attendees will learn more about the Milken Institute’s impactful programmatic work and global partnerships in health, finance, and philanthropy with noteworthy events during the conference, including:

The announcement of grand prize winners of the $1 million Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy, a partnership with the Motsepe Foundation to incentivize entrepreneurs around the world to expand access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable off-grid electricity across Africa;

The unveiling of new initiatives on preventive health and community-based biomedical research aimed to strengthen the health system through collaboration; and

A ceremony announcing the expansion of its inclusive capitalism initiative and recognition of recent graduates of its Historically Black Colleges and Universities Strategic Initiative and Fellowship Program.

Several business news outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and Fox Business, will be returning for live broadcasts, joining more than 150 press onsite and additional media attending virtually from around the world. Sign up here to stay informed of the latest news on the conference with regular updates published from POLITICO’s special edition of the “Global Playbook” newsletter.

