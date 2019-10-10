The Average Joe Joins Upstream’s Strategic Media Package to Increase Visibility for Issuers Dual Listing on Upstream

Collaboration includes preferred rate to enhance exposure for Upstream issuers

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2024) – Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and global trading app, is thrilled to announce a strategic marketing collaboration with The Average Joe, a leading 5x-weekly investor newsletter covering the latest market trends, news and analysis. This collaboration aims to amplify visibility for issuers dual listing on Upstream’s next generation market and trading app.

The Average Joe is giving Upstream issuers an exclusive preferred rate for placements inclusive of a primary send and bonus send across two distinct newsletters reaching 250k impressions. With a subscriber base exceeding 250,000 and 130,000 unique opens per sends, The Average Joe works to engage issuers’ existing investor base while providing them with compelling content to reach new investors globally.

“Just like Upstream’s vision is to democratize trading for the everyday investor, our mission is to arm the everyday investor with the information and tools they need to navigate the markets,” says Victor Lei, The Average Joe Founder. “We’re proud to be part of Upstream’s media community, a collective that shares our values and commitment to empowering investors worldwide.”

“The Average Joe is a welcome addition to our media package,” says Brian Collins, Co-Creator of Upstream. “Issuers can now leverage The Average Joe along with other esteemed members of our media community to enhance visibility around their listing and company, ensuring broader exposure and engagement in the market.”

Issuers interested in dual listing on Upstream can get started at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed or reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market (https://merj.exchange/), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency-first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/getlisted. Upstream is a 50/50 joint venture partnership between MERJ Exchange Limited and Horizon. Horizon is a fintech company that builds, licenses and powers securities exchanges.

About The Average Joe

The Average Joe is a newsletter-first media company with a mission to help the modern generation live their best financial lives. Their flagship daily newsletter reaches over 250K investors with coverage on the US market, investing trends, and personal finance topics.

