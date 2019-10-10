Tony Satterthwaite Retiring After Distinguished Career at Cummins

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that Senior Vice President Tony Satterthwaite will retire, effective September 2024, after 36 years in leadership positions with the company.

“Tony’s more-than three decades of visionary leadership with Cummins have produced a lasting impact on our company and our people, helping lay the strong foundation that supports our future growth and success,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Tony has been a leading force in pushing Cummins to be an innovator in our industry, grow and expand our businesses, and evolve the way we work to better serve our customers.”

“Throughout his tenure, Tony has led the company through periods of significant growth and helped us navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with exceptional leadership,” Rumsey added. “In addition, Tony realized early on that investing in our people and allocating the resources to build strong, capable leaders would give Cummins a competitive advantage—and it has. Tony has left an enduring mark on our company and our culture, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Satterthwaite joined the company in 1988, holding several critical sales, regional and business leadership roles throughout his tenure. Early in his career, he led sales and product planning in several areas of our off-highway engine business before moving to Singapore to lead our Southeast Asia region.

From there, Satterthwaite spent many years in our Power Generation Business, ultimately serving as President. In this role, he oversaw a period of tremendous growth and profitability for the business, leading several successful product launches, including bringing the 95-liter Hedgehog into the power generation market, while also expanding the Power Generation business internationally and entering the data center market for the first time.

Following his success in the Power Generation business, Satterthwaite went on to hold several pivotal roles, including President of our Distribution Businesses, President and Chief Operating Officer, Vice Chairman, and most recently, Senior Vice President. Satterthwaite serves on the Board of Directors of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) and has served as a member of Cornell Engineering Advisory Council and Board Member for the National Association of Manufacturers, among others.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

