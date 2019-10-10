Ushur brings AI Agents to regulated industries with the launch of its new Experience Operating System

Introduces purpose-built Large Language Models (LLMs) with security and compliance guardrails for healthcare, insurance, financial services and public sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the general availability of its Experience Operating System (XOS ). Developed on top of a family of industry-specific large language models, XOS enables business users to build, test and deploy enterprise-class AI Agents with composable skills such as SMS, chat, voice conversations, document understanding, customer insights and human decision assist.

With Generative AI at their core, Ushur’s AI Agents are unique by virtue of their safe design, secure delivery channels and industry-specific guardrails. These AI Agents employ domain-specific LLMs to converse empathetically, triage customer issues, extract and transform document information, analyze customer behavior and enable better decision-making based on a dynamic assist engine as opposed to set business rules.

“Despite the unprecedented rise of generative AI, enterprises in highly regulated industries remain woefully underserved by this transformative technology,” said Henry Peter, CTO and co-founder of Ushur. “Overladen by legacy systems that require their IT organizations to stitch together multiple point solutions to eke out minimal efficiencies, these enterprises have seen hardly any experience improvements for their customers and their internal users alike. Ushur’s Experience OS has been architected to deliver enterprise-wide and enterprise-ready AI capabilities in a single platform that frees up IT resources and empowers business users to craft, test and securely deploy engagements across all channels of communication, delivering experiences that today’s digital-first customers have come to expect, especially in life’s critical situations.”

Ushur reports that over 50% of its customer base is Fortune 500 organizations in healthcare, insurance, financial services and public sector. The launch of XOS with a particular focus on security and compliance shows that Ushur is doubling down on its strategy to cater to use cases that are specific to these highly regulated industries, including:

Social determinants of health (SDoH) surveys in healthcare

Medicaid redetermination in the public sector

Claim filing, processing and updates in insurance

E-authorizations, paperless sign-ups and know-your-customer (KYC) in financial services.

These are just some of the vertical use cases where Ushur’s enterprise customers are already leveraging the conversational AI capabilities of its experience automation platform. These customers include Aflac, Unum, Benefitfocus, Equitable, Irish Life and some of the largest health plans in the United States serving millions of their members.

The multiskilled nature of Ushur’s AI Agents makes them agnostic to the conversation form factor. Customers can start a conversation via chat, text and voice call and even perform complete tasks by uploading documents, such as refill prescriptions by simply uploading a picture of the pill bottle — all thanks to the enterprise-class security inherent in all of Ushur’s AI Agents. It is these enterprise-ready conversational AI and intelligent document processing capabilities that set its AI Agents apart from other generative AI offerings that have proliferated in the enterprise software market since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

Ushur will be launching its XOS platform in an online live event on May 21, 2024. To learn more about XOS and schedule a live demonstration of Ushur’s AI Agents, visit ushur.com/xos /.

