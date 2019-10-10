Ushur Introduces Digital Engagement for KYC and Paperless Enrollment

Helping financial institutions drive operational and compliance excellence through purpose-built, AI-powered Customer Experience Automation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has announced the launch of its self-service solution for financial institutions to automate Know Your Customer (KYC) and paperless enrollment processes.

KYC regulations require financial institutions to continually verify the accuracy of customer records, such as phone numbers and addresses. Traditional methods of outreach, such as letters and emails, often result in low response rates, exposing businesses to compliance risks.

Moreover, as financial institutions shift from paper-based to digital processes to streamline operations, securing customer consent through conventional methods remains a costly challenge.

Ushur’s innovative solution facilitates the seamless capture of customer details and consent, offering proactive digital experiences at scale. Business users can now launch self-service journeys that efficiently guide customers through address verification and paperless opt-ins, tailored to their preferred interaction methods:

Reduce manual data entry with native tools and integrations

Reach customers through their preferred channels, including text, email and mobile apps

Ensure secure transmission of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

“By automating Know Your Customer (KYC) and paperless enrollment processes, we enable clients to capture critical information and support Go Green efforts through innovative communication channels,” said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur. “Our AI-powered platform combines ease of use with enterprise-class security, empowering large, highly regulated enterprises to swiftly meet AI and digital innovation goals while overcoming costly operational inefficiencies.”

Ushur’s digital experiences are designed to bridge engagement gaps in mortgage, auto, student and credit card lending and servicing. This launch underscores Ushur’s commitment to enhancing self-service capabilities within highly regulated industries. To witness the KYC and Paperless Enrollment solution firsthand, register for Ushur’s Future of Finance session here .

About Ushur:

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Equitable.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

ushur@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175