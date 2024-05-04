UVify Sets New Guinness World Record With 5,293 IFO Drones in Spectacular Aerial Display

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, May 4, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – UVify, the leader in swarm drone innovation, has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously. This historic event took place in Songdo, Korea, where UVify orchestrated a breathtaking display of 5,293 IFO drones that lit up the night sky, setting a new global standard for drone technology and performance.

The fleet of IFO drones created intricate patterns and vibrant visuals above the awe-struck crowd, showcasing UVify’s advanced programming and drone control technology. The record-breaking feat exceeded the previous record and demonstrated the immense capabilities of the IFO drones, designed specifically for high-impact entertainment and precision flying.

Hyon Lim, CEO of UVify, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievement, stating, “This event was not just about setting a world record; it was a demonstration of the innovative spirit and the relentless pursuit of excellence that drive our team at UVify. We are proud to lead the way in drone technology and to showcase our capabilities on the world stage here in Songdo.”

Robert Cheek, COO of UVify, added, “Today’s achievement is a milestone not only for our company but also for the broader potential of UAV technology. The flawless execution of such a large-scale drone show underlines our commitment to excellence and our ability to push the boundaries of what is possible in synchronized drone performance.”

The record-setting event was meticulously planned in cooperation with local authorities and air traffic control to ensure safety and compliance with all regulatory standards. Each drone performed with precision, reflecting UVify’s commitment to quality and safety in all of its technological endeavors.

The achievement was officially recognized and verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator on-site, who commended UVify for their impeccable execution and innovative approach to aerial entertainment. This event not only places UVify at the forefront of the UAV industry but also sets the stage for future advancements in drone technology.

Contact Information
Robert Cheek
Chief Operating Officer
robert.cheek@uvify.com

Hyon Lim
CEO
lim@uvify.com

