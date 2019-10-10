Vedomi-Hydrogen and GreenEarthX to Revolutionize Offtake Market for Green Hydrogen and Derivatives, Accelerating Global Decarbonization Efforts

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2024) – Vedomi-Hydrogen and GreenEarthX (GEX) are proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at driving the procurement and trading of green hydrogen-based fuels, marking a significant leap forward in global decarbonization initiatives.

This strategic partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the prestigious World Future Energy Summit and IRENA Assembly Meetings in Abu Dhabi in April 2024, signifies a joint commitment to pioneering innovative solutions for sourcing and distributing clean energy carriers such as Green Hydrogen, Ammonia, Methanol, SAF, Biofuels, and eNG along with their green certificates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vedomi will leverage its extensive network to aggregate demand and facilitate connections between industrial off-takers and producers on GreenEarthX’s cutting-edge GEX platform. This collaboration promises to deliver comprehensive Off-take, Spot and Forwards Contracts trading opportunities, enabling stakeholders to effectively manage their long-term energy requirements on a tokenized marketplace.

“We are witnessing a significant uptake of our offering from stakeholders across the value chain, underscoring the urgent need for swift global decarbonization,” remarked Christian Benigni, Founder and CEO of Vedomi-Hydrogen. Dr. Philipp Hensler, Founder and Partner at Vedomi-Hydrogen, emphasizing the importance of the partnership in establishing industry standards for price discovery and trading of physical and digital (tokenized) spot and future contracts for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Dr. Sumit D Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of GreenEarthX, along with CBO Olaf-Gerd Gemien and CPO Jean-Marie Lamay, highlighted the transformative impact of making certified Green Hydrogen-based low-carbon fuels tradable. This innovation addresses a critical bottleneck in securing early off-take agreements without introducing the risk of inefficient price lockups, injecting vital trade and project finance into the hydrogen ecosystem. GEX is uniquely creating a network of 8 connected marketplaces in different geographies, each following its own rules, regulations, certifications and currency prerogatives providing the opportunity for each country to be energy and currency self-sufficient. The partnership with Vedomi-Hydrogen will enhance the demand-side dynamics within this marketplace.

This collaboration between Vedomi-Hydrogen and GreenEarthX marks a significant milestone in the global transition towards sustainable energy solutions. By revolutionizing the offtake market for green hydrogen, both companies are paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. The focus of the partnership starts with catering to the immediate European demand. This also highlights the outcome of the cooperation between US, EU and India in achieving energy transition. GEX teams are based in the US, Germany, Sweden, UAE, Croatia, India and Hong-Kong.

About Vedomi-Hydrogen: Vedomi-Hydrogen is a leading player in the green hydrogen industry, dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability across the energy sector. With a focus on forging strategic partnerships along the entire value chain and pioneering cutting-edge technologies, Vedomi-Hydrogen operates at the forefront of the global energy transition.

About GreenEarthX: GreenEarthX is a first-of-kind global marketplace designed to facilitate the procurement and trading of sustainable energy carriers, including green hydrogen and its derivatives like Ammonia, SAF, Methanol, Biofuels and eNG. With a mission to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, GreenEarthX offers a dynamic marketplace that connects producers, off-takers, and investors, driving positive environmental impact worldwide. Patented, tokenized award-winning platform is creating a new asset-class for owning and supporting Green Hydrogen.

