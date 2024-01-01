Ventiva Debuts ICE9, Next-Generation Fan-less Cooling Architecture for Electronics That Delivers Up To 30 Watts

ICE9™ makes quiet, slim and vibrationless cooling possible without sacrificing performance

With the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence and high-definition graphics, and the growing use of devices like headset gaming, electronic devices require more processing power which drives the need for improved heat transfer technology to keep devices cool. Using the principles of electrohydrodynamic flow, a science that intersects physics, engineering and fluid dynamics, Ventiva’s ICE9 effectively eliminates the constraints of legacy fan technology to enable optimal performance in electronics.

“When I talk with executives at OEMs, the number one customer complaint is ‘noisy laptop fans,’” said Carl Schlachte, CEO and Chairman of Ventiva. “ICE9’s revolutionary technology is a silent and vibration-free heat transfer method that elegantly addresses the power demands of integrated circuits and AI-enabled devices to increase performance and user experience. At its highest flow, ICE9 stays quieter than a whisper at less than 15 dBA.”

Ventiva’s ICE9 operates through intelligent software-control to deliver airflow able to handle a total design power of up to 30 watts. Its ultra-compact size ranges between 2mm to 5mm in height and 15mm to 70mm in width, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to design space-efficient form factors or easily integrate ICE9 into devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, AR/VR headsets, high-definition televisions, wireless charging devices, and gaming electronics.

“ICE9 is a testament that Ventiva is a disruptive force in the electronics industry,” continued Schlachte. “OEMs are thrilled to have a cooling solution that removes millimeters off their designs. Engineers welcome the flexibility that our compact cooling technology provides. And, ultimately, ICE9 gives consumers silent, slim, vibration-free devices that can handle their performance needs.”

The introduction of ICE9 exemplifies Ventiva’s pursuit of pushing boundaries and redefining industry standards in an area that has not seen significant innovation in decades. It marks a significant milestone in Ventiva’s history as the company undergoes unprecedented growth and plans to expand into the Asian market.

