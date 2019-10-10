Verizon introduces the Ultimate Phone Upgrade

Now, new AND existing customers get the best phone & streaming deals. Plus, new partnerships with YouTube Premium and Peacock make Verizon the only provider offering savings on 10 of the top streaming and content services

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gone are the days of needing to be a new customer to get our best deals on new phones. Starting May 30, both new and existing Verizon customers get our very best offers for new devices with the launch of the Ultimate Phone Upgrade, along with streaming deals you can’t get anywhere else¹.

Already a customer? Just joining us? Cracked screen? Broken battery? No problem. You don’t need to switch carriers or be limited by the quality of the phone you’re trading-in to get our best phone deals. And with Verizon’s Ultimate Phone Upgrade, you don’t have to. It gives customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan Verizon’s best phone and device promos when upgrading, meaning everyone can get the latest 5G phones with 5G Ultra Wideband, along with speeds that won’t slow down no matter how much you use, 60GB of mobile hotspot, high-speed international roaming and global calling to a country of your choice – all included.

So whether you’re ready to upgrade now or in the future, with Unlimited Ultimate on Verizon you get our best offers on select phones with trade-ins. Guaranteed.

But the savings doesn’t stop with phones. Customers get even more exclusive deals from top-tier streaming and content partners, cementing Verizon as the only one-stop-shop for amazing content deals you can’t get anywhere else:

Verizon will offer YouTube Premium as one of its monthly myPlan perks², meaning customers get the service for an exclusive monthly price of just $10 (and saving 30%). With YouTube Premium, users can watch millions of videos ad-free, can download videos to watch later when you’re offline or on-the-go, including full access to YouTube Music Premium. Get the perk starting May 30.

Verizon also announced that Peacock is joining Verizon’s +play content hub on June 5. Peacock includes blockbuster movies right after they’re in theaters, breakout Peacock Originals like Poker Face, Bel-Air and The Traitors, new NBC and Bravo episodes available next-day, and more than 8,000 hours of live sports, including NFL Football, Big Ten, Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Golf, WWE and NASCAR, plus 5,000 additional hours of coverage from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer. Plus, exciting offers to come. Visit verizon.com/plusplay to learn more.

The exclusivity and value that come with being a Verizon customer: With Verizon, customers get access to deals and savings that you can’t get anywhere else – spanning from phone upgrades to content offers.

In addition to offering savings on 10 of the top streaming services, Verizon’s plans give customers the freedom and flexibility to personalize the plan that’s right for them and change it at any time; plus, you pay for perks on a single bill – solving for a major pain point of juggling multiple subscriptions.

With Verizon, customers can combine the Netflix & Max (with ads) perk for $10 per month with the Disney Bundle perk for $10 per month. That means customers can get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Netflix (standard with ads) and Max with ads for just $20 per month. And, with over 30 partners across streaming, lifestyle, gaming and more in +play, the savings go even further on more amazing partners. In addition to the new YouTube Premium perk, here are all the savings currently available to Verizon customers for just $10 per month each:

Disney Bundle, which is currently being offered for six months, on us

Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle

Apple One

Walmart+ membership, which includes Paramount+

Apple Music Family

100 GB Mobile Hotspot

+play monthly credit (spend $10 on the perk, get $15 to use toward subscriptions in the content hub)

Three TravelPass Days

Unlimited Cloud Storage

Check out how easy it is to access these savings.

What executives are saying:

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group: “Everything we do comes down to giving our customers the best experiences at incredible value. We know that our loyal, existing customers want access to the same offers as our new customers, so we’re fixing that with Ultimate Phone Upgrade. We’re connecting them to what and who they love, offering them our absolute best deals, our powerful network and amazing savings, as well as a premium customer experience. And having incredible partners allows us to give our customers what they want at prices they can’t get elsewhere, so we’re excited to unlock these savings with our new partners, YouTube Premium and Peacock.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

1. Max 12 lines. Auto Pay (ACH or Verizon Visa Card) & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G / 4G LTE: For Unlimited Welcome plan, in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. After exceeding 30 GB/mo (for Unlimited Plus plan) or 60 GB/mo (for Unlimited Ultimate plan) of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G, or 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, Mobile Hotspot speeds reduced to up to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G / 4G LTE for the rest of month. Mobile Hotspot not included on Unlimited Welcome plan. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. 5G Ultra Wideband access included with Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans. 5G access requires a 5G capable device.

2. YouTube Premium perk requires line subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. After enrolling in the YouTube Premium perk, you will need to complete account setup to use the service. Enrolling in the YouTube Premium perk may affect existing subscriptions to YouTube Premium. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Subject to YouTube Terms of Service & YouTube Premium and Music Premium Terms of Use.

