Vervent Launches New Calculation Agent Capabilities

This addition provides Capital Markets Services with a tech-forward platform that offers automated deal lifecycle calculations

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today industry-leading fintech, Vervent, announced its new Calculation Agent services, which deliver on-demand data and analytics via a platform-enabled distributed ledger. The automated reconciliation produces reporting at deal and portfolio level with a single source of data. Calculation Agent services are available to all parties under one license, and ensure a shared, immutable, auditable system of record for better, lower-cost compliance.


Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

“Vervent’s Calculation Agent Services integrate and automate data to provide efficient and comprehensive reporting for structured finance transactions,” said Lou Geibel, EVP of Sales & Services at Vervent. “Our easy-to-use platform eliminates manual processes, offers a single source of truth, and ensures robust reporting and accurate deal models.”

With delivery of real-time analytics available to investor, issuer, and rating agencies, Vervent Calculation Agent Services supports a variety of structures such as securitizations, warehouses, credit facilities, and others in specialty finance. This is done by enabling seamless data operations with best-in-class analytics and insights.

About Vervent

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

As a fintech leader in the industry, Vervent sets the global standard for outperformance by delivering superior expertise, future-built technology, and meaningful services. We support our industry-leading partners with strategic services including Credit Card Servicing, Loan & Lease Servicing, Backup Servicing/Capital Markets Services, and Credit Card Programs.

Vervent empowers companies to accelerate business, drive compliance, and maximize service. Contact us today at 888.486.2509 or Solutions@Vervent.com.

Contacts

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Vervent Media Contact; KCD PR
Duke Bartnik

vervent@kcdpr.com
P: 443-896-4846

Related Stories

Trivver Announces Acceptance Into Google for Startups Cloud Program

Red Hat Works to Advance Radiology through AI

Qraft Technologies’ Flagship ETFs AMOM and QRFT Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Powerful Performance Milestones

Robert Armstrong Joins Boundless Life Sciences Group

First Ever: Plum Brings Company Culture, Career Navigation and Deep Talent Insights Together Through New Products

WalkMe Announces New Generative AI Capabilities in Spring Product Release

You may have missed

Trivver Announces Acceptance Into Google for Startups Cloud Program

Red Hat Works to Advance Radiology through AI

Qraft Technologies’ Flagship ETFs AMOM and QRFT Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Powerful Performance Milestones

Robert Armstrong Joins Boundless Life Sciences Group

Vervent Launches New Calculation Agent Capabilities

error: Content is protected !!