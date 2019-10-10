Vervent Launches New Calculation Agent Capabilities

This addition provides Capital Markets Services with a tech-forward platform that offers automated deal lifecycle calculations

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today industry-leading fintech, Vervent, announced its new Calculation Agent services, which deliver on-demand data and analytics via a platform-enabled distributed ledger. The automated reconciliation produces reporting at deal and portfolio level with a single source of data. Calculation Agent services are available to all parties under one license, and ensure a shared, immutable, auditable system of record for better, lower-cost compliance.





“Vervent’s Calculation Agent Services integrate and automate data to provide efficient and comprehensive reporting for structured finance transactions,” said Lou Geibel, EVP of Sales & Services at Vervent. “Our easy-to-use platform eliminates manual processes, offers a single source of truth, and ensures robust reporting and accurate deal models.”

With delivery of real-time analytics available to investor, issuer, and rating agencies, Vervent Calculation Agent Services supports a variety of structures such as securitizations, warehouses, credit facilities, and others in specialty finance. This is done by enabling seamless data operations with best-in-class analytics and insights.

